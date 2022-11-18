Dum Maaro Dum Fame Anushka Manchanda Quits Bollywood, Says ‘I Don’t Know If I Can Go Back To Doing What I Was Doing’





Anushka Manchanda is a popular singer who has gained immense fame for some of her iconic songs in Bollywood as well as in the regional film industry. She rose to prominence as a talented member of the girl group Viva and also participated in reality shows. While fans love her songs, it was recently reported that Anushka Manchanda left Bollywood. Here’s what we know. Some of Anushka’s popular songs include Allah Duhai Hai, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Dum Maaro Dum, Piya Kesariyo, Lucky Tu Lucky Me, Dance Basanti, Manma Emotion Jaage, Bezubaan Phir Se and others. On the other hand, according to SpotboyE, Anushka Manchanda recently interacted with Hindustan Times and made a shocking revelation about how she quit Bollywood. She further expressed her heart on how she couldn’t go back to what she was doing earlier while adding that there were times when she didn’t have a say in the lyrical content of the song. track or how it will be projected. Dum Maaro Dum singer Anushka Manchanda also claimed that she takes a stand for a lot of things and added that it is now difficult for her to return to this space and give this control. During the signing, the singer mentioned that although she was quite far from Bollywood, she would be open to working on projects in which everything was aligned and they would feel exactly like her. Anushka Manchanda said, I don’t know if I can go back to doing what I was doing (earlier). Often when you’re asked to come sing, you don’t really have a say in the lyrical content of the track, the story or how it’s going to be projected. I stand for many things. So it’s hard to go back into (that) space and give that control. But also never say never. What if there was a project where everything lined up, and they felt exactly the same as me. They are as invested in it as I am. Maybe, then I’ll be open to that. (For now) I’m pretty far from it (Bollywood). Anushka Manchanda further shed light on the fact that she is not making money like she used to in the industry before. She added, I have to say the way I used to make money, I don’t make that money anymore. When I was working in Bollywood and doing reading, I just had to show up and the kind of money I was making, compared to what I’m making now, is different. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates Must Read:Bollywood-South Controversy Fueled by Maratha Mandir Owner, Says “Movies like Pushpa, KGF…B’wood Ko Kya Ho Gaya Hai?” Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

