Bollywood actors who carry the aura of the gangster brilliantly





Whether it was ‘Don’ or ‘Deewar’, ‘Suhaag’ or ‘Parvarish’, the underworld had begun to make its presence felt in 70s and 80s cinema. These urban criminals were a far cry from the rural dacoits of ‘Gunga Jumna ‘ and Sholay and in the 1990s, underworld dramas got darker and grittier. This trend in Bollywood continues to this day and highlighted the histrionics of actors who excel in the gangster genre. Here are some of our favorite artists in detective capers: Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku Mhatre in Satya “Mumbai Ka King Kaun!” shouted Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhiku Mhatre in the 1998 Ram Gopal Varmas crime thriller Satya, and a cult figure was born. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that this was a watershed moment in the career of Bajpayee whose trajectory never quite reached the same peak if one disregards his Sardar Khan in the 2012 hit “Gangs of Wasseypur”. Bhiku with his mercurial mood swings, outbursts and jovial generosity was a crowd favorite and even loved by critics. Bajpayee ended up winning the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor and a National Award for Best Supporting Actor. It’s one of the first movies to present a raw, unromantic take on the underside of urban crime and portray gangsters without glorifying them as larger-than-life characters. Bhiku is still one of the most distinctive figures in the gangster genre. The film produced by Varma himself also starred JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Saurabh Shukla.



Sanjay Dutt as Raghu in Vaastav: The Reality Sanjay Dutt first gained recognition for his acting skills in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1986 hit “Naam,” where he played a misguided youth who wandered into a life of crime. In 1983 he gave another acclaimed performance in JP Dutta’s crime drama ‘Hathyar’ and in 1992 played a misunderstood mobster in Feroz Khan’s ‘Yalgaar’. In 1993, he tried his hand at the spectacularly melodramatic villain in Shubhash Ghai’s ‘Khalnayak’, but it was in 1999’s ‘Vaastav: The Reality’ that he played a character who will be most remembered. Dutt brought palpable angst to Raghunath Namdev Shivalkhar or Raghu, a young unemployed man who becomes embroiled in crime and loses everything. Director Mahesh Manjhrekar’s final scene remains one of the most powerful moments of his career to this day. The performance won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Produced by Deepak Nikalje, ‘Vaastav’ also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar and Reema Lagoo. Ajay Devgn as Malik in Company Whether Sultan Mirza, in “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai” by Milan Luthria (2010) or Karim Lala in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” by Sanjay Leela Bhansali (2022). Ajay Devgn plays gangsters with a certain seriousness.

But his most memorable performance was in Ram Gopal Varma’s 2002 film “Company,” where he played an icy and unflappable mob kingpin, Malik. With minimal drama, staring eyes, subtle mannerisms and restrained body language, Devgn conveyed both immense power and danger. His complicated relationship with his protege Chandu is the highlight of the film which is still considered one of Varma’s finest works. The story is loosely based on the camaraderie between Chhota Rajan and Dawood Ibrahim. Ajay received the Filmfare Critic Award for Best Actor for his performance. The film jointly produced by Varma, Aswani Dutt and Boney Kapoor also starred Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala and Mohanlal in the lead roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kotta Madhu in Kaapa This year, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran’s most anticipated film is Yodlee Films’ crime drama, ‘Kaapa’ where he will play Kotta Madhu, a local gangster which will be released on December 22, 2022. The film is directed by Shaji Kailas who has made some of the best action artists of all time in Malayalam. According to the rushes, the business is buzzing with the incredible performance of this performance and the theme of the film is also attracting great interest. The title ‘Kaapa’ stands for Anti-Social Activities Act of Kerala, also known as Goonda Act. The film is based on GR Indugopan’s story, ‘Sankhumukhi’, which highlights lesser-known aspects of urban crime. The movie’s first look poster has already gone viral on social media. Kaapa is an initiative of the Cinema Employees Federation of Kerala Writers Union and also features national award winners Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and Anna Ben. Yash as Rocky in the KGF franchise Yash or Naveen Kumar Gowda was widely praised for his outstanding performance as Rocky Bhai in pan-Indian hits “KGF” – Chapters 1 & 2. Audiences who had only seen Yashs rise via TV dramas, and more later as a romantic hero, was taken by surprise by his massive makeover as a fearsome gangster in this Prashanth Neel director. The first chapter of the film was released in 2018 and became Kannada’s highest grossing film. The plot of the film is set in the 1970s when the impoverished Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky arrives in Mumbai and then runs the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The second chapter was released in April 2022 with more characters and action sequences and became one of the biggest hits of the year. The film was released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi and its first chapter also won a national film award.

