Go into the woods at the Signature Theater. Come out charmed.





Comment this story Comment As Bakers Wife sings, in a little epiphany Into the Woods: If life were all moments, then you’d never know you had one. Well, Into the Woods is experiencing one of those times, and it’s intriguing to see why. The musical is freshly booming, a surge in popularity that began earlier this year, when an off-Broadway concert version, helmed by Lear deBessonet, received rave reviews and jumped to Broadway in a flash, where it plays for months. Now another production, with a radically different look, has kicked off at the Signature Theater in Arlington, where it is slated to run for 12 weeks, the longest scheduled engagement in the company’s history for more than 30. year. It’s a smart bet, as Into the Woods looks like a winner for Signature, a troupe that has long staked its reputation on robust covers of Stephen Sondheim’s musicals. (It was the musical that christened its current headquarters in the village of Shirlington in 2007.) The new production, staged by director Matthew Gardiner in what looks like the ruins of a forest cabin, adheres to the standards company standards in musicality and design. What has yet to be widely embraced by many in the cast of 17 which includes the recorded voice of Phylicia Rashad as the furious giant is the searing emotionality of this story, of wishes granted but hopes dashed. . It’s a delicate duality that animates the work of Sondheim, who composed the pointed and melodic score, and James Lapine, who wrote the book. The 1987 musical is populated by fairy tale characters, some famous, some newly created who exist in a state of fugue, caught between their fantasy roles and their ordinary human difficulties. The baker and his wife (Jake Loewenthal, Erin Weaver) need artificial intervention to conceive a child. Cinderella (Katie Mariko Murray) seeks escape from a dull existence, in an unsuitable companion (Vincent Kempski). Little Red Riding Hood (Alex De Bard) is a stubborn child, learning the appetites and responsibilities of adulthood. The witch (Nova Y. Payton) imposes her suffocating grievances on her daughter Rapunzel (Simone Brown), whom she selfishly locks up. The intertwined stories of the musicals are laced with a spirit that borders on insensitivity. The characters are capable of both extreme generosity and extreme cruelty as they are forced to face the terror they have unleashed: this Giant who is ravaging the kingdom. Like the rest of us, they struggle with the idea that they are responsible for the evils that happen to them: No, of course, what really matters is blame, someone to blame, Paytons Witch sings with scathing authority in The Last Midnight. Alright, if that’s what you like, blame it, if that’s the goal, blame it on me. Into the Woods is loaded with so many ideas that it can get lost in its own intelligence. At two hours and 45 minutes including the intermission, it sticks out a bit. But in its central concern with the consequences of how our wishes and choices affect ourselves and others, it’s understandable why Into the Woods feels particularly urgent right now. You may know what you need, but to get what you want, better keep what you have, says the Bakers Wife in a spoken word issue. One hears in such advice essential wisdom about the fate of the Earth itself. Gardiner attempts to impose as much order as possible on the somewhat heavy narrative spine of the play: The Narrator (Christopher Bloch) stumbles upon the overgrown cottage (an evocative rendering of the decay by set designer Lee Savage) . He fetches a dusty book, storybook characters come out of cupboards and fireplaces, and once upon a time begins. We are in a metaphorical wood, as the house becomes the meeting point for the characters to sing, pursue their quests, and ultimately explore what happens in the afterlife. Of course, one of the pleasures of Into the Woods is the fusion of the urban notions of Sondheim and Rabbits, with the seemingly less strained psyche of characters imagined for children’s consumption. So in Resplendent Agony, two princes (Kempski and Paul Scanlan) hilariously sing about their irreconcilable missions, to make their wives happy while searching for the next damsel in distress. Murray, in a ravishing ballgown by costume designer David I. Reynoso, offers an endearing account of Cinderella’s existential indecision in On the Palace Steps. And Weaver invests Moment in the Woods with all the melancholy one could wish for in a character who, like so many others, is a victim of his own conflicting impulses. It is only in the ambition to go beyond the patter of Into the Woods, to allow an audience to feel the emotion of beings who desperately want to be able to write their own happy ending, that this sometimes cold production appears as a little missing. That’s because the heart of the show isn’t so much about communing with your inner child as it is with an assortment of recognizably troubled adults like us. We look to them to reflect our own perpetual search for serenity and clarity. In the woods, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine. Directed and choreographed by Matthew Gardiner. Musical direction, Jon Kalbfleisch; together, Lee Savage; costumes, David I. Reynoso; lighting, Amanda Zieve; sound, Eric Norris; orchestrations, Jonathan Tunick. With Maria Rizzo, Adelina Mitchell, Chani Wereley, Sherri L. Edelen, Lawrence Redmond. About 2 hours 45 minutes. Through Jan. 29 at the Signature Theater, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. sigtheatre.org. Critics’ Picks for Fall Theatre, Dance, Art, Classical and Pop See 3 more stories

