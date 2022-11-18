Democrats scrutinize corporate dominanceExBulletin



Ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour haven’t gone too well, in the words of the chart-topping singer.

Mixed messages, long and temporary wait times outages on the Ticketmaster website left dozens of fans frustrated and empty-handed when the first wave of tickets for the 52-date Eras Tour, slated for next year and Swift’s first since 2018, went on sale on Tuesday.

Ticketmaster has rescheduled additional rounds due to what he called “historically unprecedented demand”, saying “millions” had tried to buy pre-sale tickets and hundreds of thousands had done so successfully.

On Thursday afternoon, the day before tickets open to the general public, he announced that the sale had been completely canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on the ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet this demand”.

Swift broke her silence Friday in a statement on Instagram in which she said it was “excruciating for me to see mistakes happening without recourse.” She said there are many reasons why people have trouble getting tickets, and she is trying to figure out how to improve the situation in the future.

“I am not going to apologize to anyone as we have asked them, many times, if they can handle this kind of request and we have been assured that they can,” she wrote, without naming. Ticket master.

The frenzy has brought renewed attention to giant Ticketmaster, which critics have long accused of abusing its market power to the detriment of consumers. Potential viewers have vocally complained about the recent incidents with near instant sales and skyrocketing pricesand artists like pearl jam and Bruce Springsteen rivaled him over the decades.

A common complaint is that there doesn’t seem to be a clear alternative or competitor to Ticketmaster, especially after its merger with concert provider Live Nation in 2010 (a controversial move that required conditional approval from the US Department of Justice).

Now the Attorney General of Tennessee, a Republican, is opening a consumer protection investigation in the incident. North Carolina Attorney General announced Thursday that his office is investigating Ticketmaster for alleged violations of consumer rights and antitrust laws. And several Democratic lawmakers are asking about corporate dominance, not for the first time.

Ticketmaster did not respond to NPR’s request for comment, but did issue a statement Thursday, titled “The Taylor Swift On Sale Explained.”

“Taylor Swift’s tour sale is a perfect example of how the Live Nation/Ticketmaster merger harms consumers by creating a virtual monopoly,” tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), one of many lawmakers who has long asked for an investigation and corporate responsibility, especially after becoming a subsidiary of concert giant Live Nation.

And he was inspired by the words of Swift herself: “Consumers deserve better than this Anti-hero behaviour.”

Lawmakers have long been skeptical of Ticketmaster’s ‘reputation’

Various Democratic lawmakers have called for greater antitrust enforcement over the years, including urging the Justice Department to investigate the state of competition in the ticketing market as recently as April 2021 and March of this year.

Some also want to hear directly from Ticketmaster, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights.

Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has sent a letter to Ticketmaster’s President and CEO, Michael Rapino, expressing concern about the lack of competition and inquiring about certain company practices.

“Ticketmaster’s power in the core ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically drive companies to innovate and improve their services,” she wrote. “It can lead to the kinds of dramatic service outages we’ve seen this week, where consumers are the ones paying the price.”

Ticketmaster was only able to merge Live Nation under an antitrust consent decree, with certain conditions designed to prevent it from abusing its market position. Citing numerous complaints, Klobuchar said he was concerned about a “pattern of non-compliance” with these legal obligations.

She asked Rapino to respond in writing by Wednesday to a series of five questions, including: how much the company has invested in upgrading its systems to cope with increases in demand, what percentage of high profile tour are generally available to the general public and if aware of any complaints to government agencies for non-compliance within the last 12 months.

Klobuchar also notes that his concerns go back much further than that.

“I’ve been skeptical of the combination of these companies since you merged in 2011, when the Senate held a merger hearing,” she wrote. “At this hearing, you appeared as a witness and committed to ‘developing a single, easy-to-access platform that can deliver…tickets’. And you said you were ‘confident that this plan will work”. It seems your trust was misplaced.”

Critics don’t want Ticketmaster to just ‘shake’

Several Democratic lawmakers have taken to Twitter to spread their bad blood against the company, with many calling it a monopoly and calling for change.

“Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, its merger with Live Nation should never have been approved, and they need to be brought under control,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.). “Break them.”

representing David Cicilline (DR.I.), who chairs the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, described Ticketmaster’s wait times and fees as “a symptom of a larger problem.”

“It’s no secret that Live Nation-Ticketmaster is an unchecked monopoly,” he added.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (DN.J.) wasted no time weighing in on Swift’s fiasco.

“You would think that with their endless list of fees, Ticketmaster could have a functioning website,” he said. tweeted Thursday, reiterating comments he made on Tuesday. “Breaking the Live Nation-Ticketmaster Monopoly.”

Ticketmaster says the sale broke records and its website

In its Thursday statement, Ticketmaster explained how it prepared for the pre-sale period, noting that 3.5 million people pre-registered for the Verified Fan program, the most in its history and one that “informed the decision of the team of artists to add other dates” of the tour.

The company says the use of Verified Fan invite codes has historically helped manage the volume of users visiting the website to purchase tickets, although that was not the case on Tuesday.

“The staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who did not have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic to our site, resulting in a total of 3.5 billion system requests, four times our previous spike,” he said, adding that he’s slowed some sales and pushed others to stabilize his systems, which is leading to longer wait times for some users.

He estimates that around 15% of interactions on the website encountered problems, which he says is “15% too many”. But he also said a record number of fans were able to buy tickets: More than 2 million were sold for Swift’s tour on Tuesday, the most ever for a single-day artist.

Ticketmaster has acknowledged that there are technical issues with on-demand sales and says that even if it didn’t, many fans would still be left without tickets.

“For example: based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (nearly 20 times the number of shows she puts on),” he said. “It’s a stadium show every night for the next 2.5 years.”

Ticketmaster’s largest shareholder also appeared to shift the blame to Swift in an interview Thursday.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, which owns a majority stake in Live Nation, said CNBC scream in the street that the company is fan-friendly but the demand was just too great, which he says was due to Swift not filming in five years.

“It’s a Taylor Swift feature,” he said. “The site was supposed to open to 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans. We had 14 million people on the site, including bots, who aren’t supposed to be there.”

Fans did not appreciate this explanation, if the outpouring of angry tweets was no indication.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that so many of them feel like they had multiple bear attacks to get them,” wrote Swift Friday.

A quick glance at her Instagram account show that his biography still carries the words of one of his latest hits: “I’m the problem, it’s me”.