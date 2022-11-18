Ned Rorem, Pulitzer-winning composer and renowned columnist, dies at 99

Ned Rorem, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and author of more than a dozen published diaries notable for their outspoken entry into elite gay and artistic circles beginning in the 1960s, died Nov. 18 at his Manhattan home. He was 99 years old. His niece Mary Marshall confirmed the death but did not provide a cause.

Mr. Rorem first came to prominence in his twenties as a composer of art songs, taut musical arrangements of poetry intended to be sung by classically trained singers, usually including a elaborate piano part that was less an accompaniment than a complete complement to the melody.

From the start, he had a clear understanding of what the human voice could and could not do. His melodies, though sometimes strenuous and moderately dissonant, were invariably linear, and the words generally came out in a natural, unforced rhythm, almost like enhanced speech, easy for a listener to follow.

By the time Mr. Rorem was 40, he had written over 400 such songs, as well as three symphonies, several one-act operas and much chamber music, making him one of the most prolific composers in the world. Americas. He won the Pulitzer Prize for composition in 1976 for aerial music, an orchestral suite.

But Mr. Rorem once named his song cycle Evidence of things not seen (1998) as his finest work. For this massive composition, which lasts more than an hour and a half without intermission, Mr. Rorem has selected 36 disparate texts, mostly poems but also fragments of sermons, diaries and autobiographies, and put them in music for soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor, baritone and piano, with solo numbers interspersed with ensembles of all kinds.

Voice critic and historian Peter G. Davis, writing in New York magazine, called Evidence one of the most musically rich, exquisite, and voice-appropriate collections of songs I have ever come across. heard by an American composer.

By this point, however, Mr. Rorem was at least as well known for his diaries as he was for his music. In 1966 he published The Paris Diary, which aroused considerable controversy, largely because of its candid, first-person account of the authors’ sex lives, who were both gay and multiple at one time. where neither of these propensities was considered a suitable subject. to discuss.

The book, said New York writer Janet Flanner, was worldly, clever, licentious, very indiscreet.

The Journal de Paris set the tone for the newspapers that followed over the next four decades. They combined inspired cultural criticism and crimson prose, written episodically and anecdotally and tempered with ironic wit.

Of Norwegian origin, tall, blue-eyed, handsome movie star and endowed with enormous personal charm, Mr. Rorem has already been described by the art critic John Grün like a mixture of good-natured and calculating.

Mr. Rorem seemed to know everyone in the cultural world indeed, from 2000 to 2003, he was president of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Yet the acquaintances could never be sure that they would not end up immortalized, for better or for worse, in one of Mr. Rorem’s books.

He wrote candidly and explicitly about his loves, including what he called his four Time magazine covers (John Cheever, Tennessee Williams, Leonard Bernstein and Noel Coward). He published a memoir in 1993 called Knowing When to Stop, which prompted a comment that was reported anonymously in the London Independent: The trouble with Ned is that he doesn’t.

Ned Miller Rorem was born in Richmond, Ind., on October 23, 1923, the son of C. Rufus Rorem, a medical economist whose research inspired Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and his wife, the former Gladys Miller, an anti – militant war of the Society of Friends.

We were intellectual rather than puritanical Quakers, Mr. Rorem wrote in his second book, The New York Diary (1967). Throughout his life he would describe himself as a Quaker atheist, finding no contradiction in the statement.

He grew up in Chicago, where he was introduced to the music of Ravel and Debussy by his first piano teacher. At the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, he spent a year studying with Gian Carlo Menotti, at the time America’s most popular opera composer.

Opera composer Gian Carlo Menotti dies aged 95

Mr. Rorem graduated in 1946 from the Juilliard School in New York, from which he also obtained a master’s degree in 1948. To support himself in New York, he served as assistant and copyist for composer and critic Virgil Thomson, who paid the young man $20 a week and gave him orchestration lessons.

He also studied with composer Aaron Copland at what is now known as the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Mass.

Mr. Rorem moved to Morocco in 1949 and then to Paris, where he became the protege and constant companion of Viscountess Marie-Laure de Noailles, a wealthy patron of the arts; he lived with her until 1957, after which he returned to New York, as he put it, for publication and performance.

He was always frank about his ambitions: To become famous, I would sign any paper, he said, referring to the legend of Faust.

By the time Mr. Rorem was in his 40s, he was an alcoholic and sometimes contentious. His early journals are full of self-pity and self-recrimination for his condition.

The reason for drinking was to get drunk, he told Gay & Lesbian Review Worldwide in 2010. I’ve never been drunk. Nobody believes it, but I was really very shy. If you drink a lot, you are less shy. Because I was cute, people paid attention to me, so I drank more than I should have. I got out later than I should have. Finally, I said to myself, anyone can get drunk, but only I can write my music.

He achieved general sobriety in the late 1960s and, after occasional relapses, had his last drink in 1973.

Although Mr. Rorem has always considered himself a composer who also writes, and not a writer who also composes, his diaries and other autobiographical works have reached a wider audience. They describe both his first hyperactive love life and then the long period of happy domestic life he shared with the organist. james holmesdied in 1999.

These books are filled with strong opinions: he disliked Beethoven’s music (which he said sounded old-fashioned), Berlioz and most of his fellow avant-garde composers, from Pierre Boulez to Philip Glass (who was writing, he said, in a musical in Esperanto).

He regularly took pictures of authors as diverse as William S. Burroughs (Hype, the mask of the ignorant, was never more visible than in the PBS portrait of [his] charmless ego) and Truman Capote (who sold his talent for a dish of soup). Mr. Rorem also seemed driven to share with his readers details they likely could have made had it not been for the precise physical location of his herpes outbreaks, for example, and how many trips he made to the bathroom each night.

Despite these private musings, Mr. Rorem was an inspiring teacher who gave masterclasses across the country and taught for many years at the Curtis Institute, where his students included Pulitzer-winning composer Jennifer Higdon and composer of opera Daron Hagen.

In a 2003 profile of Mr. Rorem, Hagen said the New York Times that he was once at an artists’ retreat and wrote his old teacher a letter describing a doomed love affair, a writers block, gossip and all kinds of nonsense. I picked up this lovely little postcard saying: Dear Daron: Colette said no one expected you to be happy. Just do your job. I love you, Ned. I set it up in my studio and got back to work.

Mr. Rorem stopped teaching at the end of the 1970s to devote himself to his own composition. In all, he wrote 10 operas of varying lengths, large corpora for piano and organ, chamber music of all kinds, and over 500 songs.

In addition to his diaries and memoirs, Mr. Rorem published critical works, including Music From Inside Out (1967), Setting the Tone (1983), Settling the Score (1988) and Other Entertainment (1996). He has also published a general collection of his letters, Wings of Friendship (2005), and a limited edition collection of his correspondence with composer and novelist Paul Bowles, Dear Paul, Dear Ned (1997).

Mr. Rorem leaves no immediate survivors.

He said the Hartford Current in 1993 that he was shocked to receive the Pulitzer because he felt the stuffy musical establishment would rather punish him for his bad manners.