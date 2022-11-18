Daljit Kaur is no more: once co-actor of current CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab forgets its own ‘Hema Malini’





Known as the ‘Queen of the Punjabi film industry’ and often referred to as the ‘Hema Malini of Punjabi films’, veteran actor Daljit Kaur died on Thursday at his residence in Sudhar, Ludhiana district. She was 68 years old.

For a few years now, Kaur, after leaving Mumbai, has been living with his relative Harjinder Singh Khangura in Sudhar after his health deteriorated. She suffered from dementia and died after a prolonged illness, Khangura told the Indian Express. Among her last films she shot was ‘Moga to Melbourne via Chandigarh’, a satire on Punjabi youths migrating abroad, which was conceptualized by the current Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. Kaur and Mann were co-actors in the film. Mann was also the film’s screenwriter. Even though the film was shot in 2013, it remains unreleased to this day. Call it a sad irony, although Kaur was once Mann’s co-actor, no member of the Punjab government or Ludhiana district administration attended his cremation or called his family to offer condolences after his death. Rana Jung Bahadur, veteran actor and one of the cast of ‘Moga to Melbourne…’, said: I had recommended Kaur’s name for this film because she was an extraordinarily talented actress and Bhagwant Mann had written a commendable story in its comedic satirical style about Punjab youth going abroad. The movie had a great message for young people to stay in Punjab and fulfill their dreams here. Unfortunately, the film was never released due to some issues, but filming was completed. Mann and Kaur had worked on it together… Khangura said they wanted no monetary compensation from the government. God has given us enough…we don’t want anything from the government, he said. However, no member of the district administration or government attended the cremation today, and we received no calls consoling his death. Everyone knows she was the ‘Queen of the Punjabi film industry’…but we don’t expect anything from the government. His work is respected around the world and that is enough for us, he said. With over 70 Punjabi films and at least 10 Hindi films under his belt, Kaur had ruled the Punjabi film industry from the 1970s to the 1990s with back-to-back super hits such as “Patola”, “Daaj”, “Putt Sarpanch de and “. Ki Banu Duniya Da’, among others. She has also worked in several Hindi films such as “Yaari Dushmani”, “Dakait”, “Jeene Nahi Dunga” and “Dhan Daulat”, among others, in association with veterans including Dharmendra and Rishi Kapoor. Kaur was born in Siliguri, West Bengal, but her family later moved to Aitiana village in Ludhiana. She studied at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. She completed a film course at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and later moved to Mumbai. Heartbroken after the death of her husband Harminder Singh Deol, an Australian citizen but originally from Ludhiana, she quit acting for many years, then made a comeback with “Jee Aaya Nu” in 2002. Among her latest films was Gippy Grewal’s “Singh vs Kaur” released in 2013, her cousin said. She was also a hockey and kabaddi player. She is survived by three sisters.

