The kidnapping of actor Hans Christian Ostr revisited by his sister in “The Golden Swan”

In July 1995, six Western tourists and their guides were kidnapped in Kashmir, India, by the terrorist group Al Faran. Many believe that this episode marked the beginning of modern terrorism. Among those captured was 27-year-old Norwegian actor Hans Christian Ostrø, whose brutal murder sent shockwaves around the world. A poet, Hans Christian wrote constantly on every surface he could find in captivity. Most of what he wrote was passed on to his family after his death and has never been made public.

Almost three decades after the abduction, Hans Christian’s younger sister, director Anette Ostrø, is finally ready to tell her brother’s story in her own words. In “The Golden Swan,” one of 21 projects featured in this year’s IDFA Forum Pitch program, Anette looks back on the abduction to pay tribute to her brother’s unwavering hope. “Since I graduated from film school in Norway, people asked me when I was going to make a movie about my brother and I didn’t feel ready,” she says. Variety excluding IDFA.

“I told people I wasn’t sure I would ever do it. But the years passed and I went through my own personal grieving process. I worked on things and, around 2015, I began to feel that it was time to tell this story because what Hans Christian experienced as a hostage is unique. The way he met death with reconciliation and forgiveness is very important in the world we live in today, where there is so much fear, so much hatred, polarization and wars.

Ostrø adds: “My brother was not the Buddha. He was angry, he was fighting, and he was having a whole range of feelings, but he was able to find his inner peace and connect with his heart while he was in a terrible situation. So, for me, being able to share this story, being able to share his writing, is very important. I believe the world needs it today.

The film’s producer, Beathe Hofseth of Norwegian production company Fri Film, adds: “Choosing reconciliation over hate is something that could be really inspiring in the world we live in today.

Ostrø talks about the logistics of creating “The Golden Swan”: “It was a process. We have to create most of the film because we don’t have archival footage from when my brother was hostage, we only have photos. I firmly believe now that it should be told in a more artistic way, to have a more abstract, more sensitive approach. We will explore the contrast between dark and light. The film is full of contrasts, Norway and India, life and death, hate and forgiveness, love and fear. So that’s something I want to explore visually.

Hosfeth adds: “This story will be told from the point of view of Hans Christian, who is the main character of the film. The visual aspect will be from his point of view, not from an outsider’s point of view. Anette is inspired by Hans Christian who does not choose hate. We all encounter hate every day in our lives, but we no longer know how to deal with it. Choosing forgiveness, seeing your enemies as yourself, is inspiring, and it can be inspiring for the audience.

“I would be very grateful if people would share their grief or their emotional reaction to the film with me,” Ostrø says when asked about the impact his story and film might have on others. Her deeply personal speech elicited an emotional reaction from the public at the IDFA Forum, where she shared photos of herself and Hans Christian as children and spoke of the love of her brother’s life and his an unquenchable thirst to meet others. “I think it’s a gift to be able to provoke a reaction in any way or open up someone’s grieving process. This movie is not about my grief. I have a part in this story and you will see me as a young woman facing the painful situation of my brother being taken hostage, but this is the story of Hans Christian.

Sharing Hans Christian’s story comes with great vulnerability. Asked about her family’s reaction to her choice to do ‘The Golden Swan’, the director said: “I only have my mother and her support is extremely important to me. We both feel the legacy of Hans Christian, his writing, the person he was, so she’s very supportive of me doing this movie. I’ve also had such loving support from my family, my husband and my children. My husband was even in a few scenes last year and he said he did it for me [laughs]. I’m very grateful.”