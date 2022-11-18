Varun Dhawan tells Kriti she’s not the first actress to ask for more money | Bollywood

During a recent interview, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were asked if they ever missed a project because they asked for too much money. While Kriti said she said no to some movies for not getting paid what she thought was enough, and defending herself, Varun stepped in and said her other female co-stars were taking this position for a long time, long before Kriti. Read also : Salman Khan tells Bhediya Varun Dhawan to bite her ass, Kriti Sanon can’t hide her reaction

Varun and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their upcoming film Bhediya, which hits theaters on November 25. Amar Kaushik directed the horror-comedy, which is backed by Dinesh Vijan. A video of Varun and Kriti from an interview during the film’s promotional frenzy was shared on Reddit, where the actors talked about saying no to certain films because of the paychecks.

In the clip, when asked about not getting a project after asking for too much money, Kriti said during the Radio Nasha interview, Too much is subjective I didn’t get a movie, no, i said no because they were unwilling to pay what i thought was enough. But if I love a movie enough and can’t put it down, then Varun stepped in to say, I was just going to say it. I think every actor, if they love a movie so much, then money will never be an issue (only) if you love a movie.

Reacting to his statement, Kriti said: But Varun, honestly speaking, I achieved it in the hardest way because I was like that. You have to find a balance, because somewhere you also have to value yourself, and you (yourself) told me that.

Varun then replied to Kriti and said, “You have to do it”. When I did movies like Badlapur or October, money wasn’t even a conversation. I just wanted to make these movies Kriti then said, I’ve done a lot of movies for way less than what I’m charging now. I had done that. But there are times when you feel you are not valued enough or people try to twist your arm, so you have to respect yourself.

Varun then said, Yes, then you have to take a stand, it happens at all stages, it depends on who you work with. When Kriti said it happens more with women, Varun fully agreed with her and said 100%. I totally agree with her that it happens with women, when it comes to compensation, all of a sudden there is a problem. It happened. But I know a lot of my female co-stars, who are much happier now with the way pay is distributed in movies.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting Bhediya. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

When Kriti replied saying, It’s also because they are defending themselves, Varun told her, They started taking this position long before you. When Kriti asked him if he was talking about his elders, Varun replied: No, no. Kriti replied, Ok, then.

Many Redditors reacted to Varun and Kritis’ swap. One wrote that Kriti really thinks she’s the first actress to ask for equal pay. Look at the expression on his face when Varun says you’re not the first. Another comment read, Haha, she (Kriti) was more offended that her juniors were paid more than her. Another person, seemed to care more about how Varun was talking to Kriti, and wrote, Varun talking over Kriti when she says “this happens a lot more to women” is a tip explanation

Kriti and Varuns Bhediya follow Bhaskar (Varun), who turns into a werewolf every full moon night after being bitten by a werewolf. Kriti appears to play a veterinary doctor in the film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee.