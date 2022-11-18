Entertainment
It really sparked something in me
After a career sprint of more than 10 years, the actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair this hell takes time, following the revelation during the filming of its Disney + original series Unlimited that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease.
This discovery was just the most powerful of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face the reality of his own mortality. It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I finished the things I was already committed to, Hemsworth revealed. Now when I’m done with this [press] tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.
No More Deadline
Hemsworth’s medical revelation comes in the fifth episode of Unlimited, which debuted in full on Disney+ on Wednesday. The specifics of the diagnosis, per Vanity Fair, are as follows: His makeup includes two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from his mother, the other from his father, which studies have linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. . One in four people carry only one copy of the gene, but only 2-3% of the population have both, according to a 2021 study from the National Institutes of Health.
Hemsworth pointed out in the interview that he hasn’t been given a definite diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, although the double occurrence of APOE4 is indeed concerning, making it clear that it’s not like I received my resignation. . Yet the actor, whose grandfather has the disease that progressively affects memory, is now 8 to 10 times more likely to develop it.
He noted during the Vanity Fair interview that Disney discussed with him the idea of omitting his diagnosis of Unlimited, although he eventually insisted that this be reflected in the final cut. Look, if that’s a motivation for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take, that’s fantastic, he noted. My concern was that I just didn’t want to manipulate it and over-dramatize it, and make it some kind of hokey take on empathy or anything for entertainment.
The other bright side of the revelation of Alzheimer’s disease for Hemsworth is that he can now take concrete preventive measures, by being even more aware of his sleep, his fitness, his nutrition and his level of stress in order to minimize the risk that he will one day develop the disease. For me, the positive was like, okay, if I didn’t know [Alzheimers] information, I wouldn’t have made the changes that I made,” the actor said. I just wasn’t aware of any of this, so now I’m grateful to have the kind of tools in my arsenal to best prepare myself and prevent things from happening this way.
The Hesmworths series created by Darren Aronofsky for Disney+ examines new scientific research that is shaking up conventional wisdom about the human body, offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight disease, perform better and even reverse the aging process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being at the peak of his superhero state, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength, and intellect further into our later years.
The actor recently reprized his MCU role as Thor for Thor: Love and Thunder and will then be seen in the madmax prequel Angry and Netflix Extraction 2 projects on which he has already completed production. The duration of his professional interruption is not yet clear.
