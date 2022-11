Highest paid actor for a single film

(Credits: Far Out / Denise Jans / Alberto Bigoni) Film

It should surprise no one that the American film industry is a serious financial game, constantly raking in green Benjamins month after month. In 2022, the industry was worth $95.45 billion, and while a big chunk of that goes into gigantic production costs, a good chunk also goes into the salaries of the iconic movie stars who made cinema such a big deal. machine so well oiled for generations. For years, it was Tom Cruise’s sparkling smile that dominated the Hollywood big screen, and more recently Dwayne The Rock Johnson became the industry’s highest-paid actor, thanks to his newfound success in the fast furious franchise, among other successes. But while it’s no surprise that Cruise and Johnson are iconic movie stars, the actor who won the biggest check for a movie may have you doubling down. Two actors in movie history have received $100 million for a single film, with influential Hollywood star Will Smith being one of the lucky duo. In 2012, Smith received the eight-figure sum to reappear as Agent J in the sequel film. Men in Black III, alongside Josh Brolin, Emma Thompson, Nicole Scherzinger and Bill Hader, with Sony shelling out cash to ensure it grosses over $620 million worldwide. While you might think the biggest payday would have come in the 21st century, that feat was actually achieved in 1999 when Bruce Willis was paid $115 million for his role on M. Night Shyamalans. The sixth sense. The secret to the actors’ financial success in this chilling psychological thriller is the hugely lucrative deal he brokered for himself before embarking on the project. Accepting a $20 million salary to play the lead role of Dr. Malcolm Crowe, Willis also vied for 17% of the global movie box office in addition to the rights to his home video sales, which totaled up to a tidy sum. of $115 million. Best known for its iconic twist, the film Shyamalans tells the story of a scared Philadelphia boy who communicates with spirits and seeks help from a child psychologist. I see dead people, the boy, played by Haley Joel Osment, tells the psychologist (Willis) in one of the most memorable lines of dialogue in the medium’s history, the man unaware that he himself is a specter who died long ago. . While it might seem disconcerting, M. Night Shyamalan cleverly crafts the moment and lays down secret clues throughout the film, which, if you watch it again, works perfectly to set the classic twist. As the second highest-grossing film of 1999, The sixth sense earned a worldwide box office total of over $570 million and became the best-selling DVD of 2000, grossing $173,320,000 in the home video market. As a result, Willis enjoyed a trip to the Oscars and a salary of over $100 million. Not too bad for a few months of work. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> The most popular

