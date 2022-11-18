Why Entertainment One is on sale at Hasbro – The Hollywood Reporter

In December 2019, Hasbro, which houses G.I. Joe, Transformers and Dungeons & Dragons brands, closed a $3.8 billion deal for Entertainment One, a producer with a library of 6,500 titles and popular cartoons like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

The toymaker was quick to regret the move, and last May — when Hasbro fended off a proxy battle by activist investor Alta Fox, who was trying to get it to split up its games division — called the moment of the “unhappy” studio purchase, indicating he spent too much.

Now Hasbro is dumping eOne, revealing on November 17 that it has hired bankers to explore a sale of the studio but keep IP as Peppa Pig. It’s a nod to investors who have urged the company to sell some or all of eOne to reinvest in fewer, more profitable properties, and to do so with outside partners to cut costs and the risks. Wall Street analysts applauded the move.

“It makes a lot of sense to scale down eOne because there are a number of non-core assets within this business that don’t necessarily match the Hasbro flywheel,” says Eric Handler of MKM Partners. The analyst adds that Hasbro will retain its family content business and, like rival Mattel, will rely on production deals with studios and big-name steamers and talent across Hollywood. “They just need to retain enough infrastructure and staff to guide Hasbro IP to successful film or TV projects,” Handler notes.

The idea of ​​becoming a Hollywood producer at Marvel Studios was floated by CEO Brian Goldner, who died in October 2021. His successor, Chris Cocks, is more focused on building Hasbro as a gaming powerhouse, including its lucrative Magic: The Gathering and Wizards of the Coast franchisees.

Rather than going through the expensive process of producing titles, Hasbro can simply leverage its IP catalog for projects at Paramount, like the 2023 releases. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves.

As Hasbro investor Fred DiSanto put it bluntly in a letter to management in May: “Hasbro doesn’t need to own eOne to bring Dungeons & Dragons to the big screen, just as George RR Martin didn’t need his own production studio to bring game of thrones live.”

News of a sales process is hardly unexpected. The toy giant stressed that the earlier sale of eOne’s music business for $385 million was “not essential to our branding.” And the decision to divest eOne also follows division CEO Darren Throop, who announced in August that he would leave the company when his contract expires at the end of 2022.

Now, almost everything else in eOne is also surplus to Hasbro’s focus on fewer, bigger brands. “This is positive as it will allow Hasbro to deleverage more quickly and get rid of non-core businesses where performance is hard to project and which are a distraction from running strategic parts of the business (toys and table and numerics),” DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser wrote in a Nov. 17 note.

Hasbro said it retained JP Morgan and Centerview Partners to sell eOne just days after a Nov. 14 investor note from Bank of America claimed the toy giant was “destroying the long-term value” of his Magic: The Gathering property by overselling it. collectible cards, causing a sharp sell-off in its stock price.

As for the sales process, the company revealed in a filing that it “expects the process to take several months. In the meantime, Hasbro’s entertainment team will continue to operate under the eOne production brand.

Investor Hasbro DiSanto, the head of Ancora Holdings, also issued an optimistic note, saying that “the sale of eOne can improve the long-term positioning of the company by allowing it to deleverage, reduce operational complexity and reinvest in key segments and high-quality brands with strong growth trajectories.

Hasbro shares recovered $2.45, or just over 4%, to $58.42 at the close of trading Thursday.