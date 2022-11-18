Entertainment
Why Entertainment One is on sale at Hasbro – The Hollywood Reporter
In December 2019, Hasbro, which houses G.I. Joe, Transformers and Dungeons & Dragons brands, closed a $3.8 billion deal for Entertainment One, a producer with a library of 6,500 titles and popular cartoons like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.
The toymaker was quick to regret the move, and last May — when Hasbro fended off a proxy battle by activist investor Alta Fox, who was trying to get it to split up its games division — called the moment of the “unhappy” studio purchase, indicating he spent too much.
Now Hasbro is dumping eOne, revealing on November 17 that it has hired bankers to explore a sale of the studio but keep IP as Peppa Pig. It’s a nod to investors who have urged the company to sell some or all of eOne to reinvest in fewer, more profitable properties, and to do so with outside partners to cut costs and the risks. Wall Street analysts applauded the move.
“It makes a lot of sense to scale down eOne because there are a number of non-core assets within this business that don’t necessarily match the Hasbro flywheel,” says Eric Handler of MKM Partners. The analyst adds that Hasbro will retain its family content business and, like rival Mattel, will rely on production deals with studios and big-name steamers and talent across Hollywood. “They just need to retain enough infrastructure and staff to guide Hasbro IP to successful film or TV projects,” Handler notes.
The idea of becoming a Hollywood producer at Marvel Studios was floated by CEO Brian Goldner, who died in October 2021. His successor, Chris Cocks, is more focused on building Hasbro as a gaming powerhouse, including its lucrative Magic: The Gathering and Wizards of the Coast franchisees.
Rather than going through the expensive process of producing titles, Hasbro can simply leverage its IP catalog for projects at Paramount, like the 2023 releases. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves.
As Hasbro investor Fred DiSanto put it bluntly in a letter to management in May: “Hasbro doesn’t need to own eOne to bring Dungeons & Dragons to the big screen, just as George RR Martin didn’t need his own production studio to bring game of thrones live.”
News of a sales process is hardly unexpected. The toy giant stressed that the earlier sale of eOne’s music business for $385 million was “not essential to our branding.” And the decision to divest eOne also follows division CEO Darren Throop, who announced in August that he would leave the company when his contract expires at the end of 2022.
Now, almost everything else in eOne is also surplus to Hasbro’s focus on fewer, bigger brands. “This is positive as it will allow Hasbro to deleverage more quickly and get rid of non-core businesses where performance is hard to project and which are a distraction from running strategic parts of the business (toys and table and numerics),” DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser wrote in a Nov. 17 note.
Hasbro said it retained JP Morgan and Centerview Partners to sell eOne just days after a Nov. 14 investor note from Bank of America claimed the toy giant was “destroying the long-term value” of his Magic: The Gathering property by overselling it. collectible cards, causing a sharp sell-off in its stock price.
As for the sales process, the company revealed in a filing that it “expects the process to take several months. In the meantime, Hasbro’s entertainment team will continue to operate under the eOne production brand.
Investor Hasbro DiSanto, the head of Ancora Holdings, also issued an optimistic note, saying that “the sale of eOne can improve the long-term positioning of the company by allowing it to deleverage, reduce operational complexity and reinvest in key segments and high-quality brands with strong growth trajectories.
Hasbro shares recovered $2.45, or just over 4%, to $58.42 at the close of trading Thursday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/entertainment-one-sale-hasbro-1235265065/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]bulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why Entertainment One is on sale at Hasbro – The Hollywood Reporter
- Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for fraud
- Football-mad Germans turning their backs on the World Cup
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Greek and Israeli defense ministers stress importance of relations
- Shipping giant Maersk settles lawsuit filed by student allegedly raped at sea
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Highest paid actor for a single film
- Megan Fox wore a sheer fishnet dress with almost nothing underneath
- How will the footballers of the World Cup cope with the heat of Qatar?
- ‘Beyond Logic’: Retired General Disgusted With Russia’s Military Move
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening