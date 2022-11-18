Former Wargaming and Valve Developers Form Eschatology Entertainment

Former Valve Software and Wargaming developers have come together to found new studio Eschatology Entertainment. Based in Cyprus, the new studio marked its opening with a $4 million seed fund.

Venture capital funds The Games Fund and GEM Capital have each contributed $2 million to the developer. This money will be used to further improve the development of the studio’s first title, which would be a triple-A title for PC and console release.

Said CEO (and creative director) Fuad Kuliev in a Press release“It was a stroke of luck that brought together extremely talented developers and investors who can see the potential in hardcore, story-driven games.”

“In GEM Capital and The Games Fund, we have found reliable partners and like-minded professionals,” Kuliev continued, “and we look forward to building a groundbreaking gaming franchise together.”

Eschatology was founded earlier in 2022. In the months since opening, the studio has grown to 40 employees across eight countries.

Other founders of Kuliev include visual director Viktor Antonov, COO Boris Nikolaev) and CTO Dmytro Kostiukevych. Kostiukevych, Kuliev and Nikolaev all worked at Wargaming towards the end of 2010 and also founded the Lesser Evil Games studio in 2016.

Antonov, meanwhile, previously worked as an art director on Half Life 2 for Valve, then to Arkane Studios for Dishonored.

Interestingly, it looks like the studio’s first game has similar themes to a project that was in development during the team’s tenure at games of the lesser evil. The Eschatology press release mentions a game about a sniper exploring a world “on the brink of destruction”, a similar game on the Lesser Evil website.