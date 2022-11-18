Bollywood roundup: Kajol, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, and many more…

– Advertising –

KJo reveals that Kajol had a “big” crush on Akshay Kumar

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar in an episode of the dance-based reality TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10’ revealed that the actress Kajol once had a crush on Bollywood’s own Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

In a promo shared by the Colors channel, host Maniesh Paul is seen asking Karan about Kajol crushing an actor apart from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn.

The filmmaker, who is also a judge on the show, revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who Kajol had a “big” crush on.

Maniesh hilariously did the ‘Singham’ hook step and asked Kajol, “Has Ajay sir come to know?”

Kajol burst out laughing.

“Lost” by Yami Gautam Dhar will be screened at the 53rd IFFI on November 23

Mumbai– Bollywood actress At Yami Gautam Dhar The investigative drama thriller “Lost” will have its special screening during the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India.

IFFI shared the film’s screening information via Twitter. They shared a video of the actress in which she can be heard saying, “Greetings! I know you are all very excited for my movie ‘Lost’. I look forward to meeting everyone at the Asian premiere of ‘Lost’ hosted by IFFI. See you on November 23.

The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of “Pink” fame, will screen at 6:00 PM IST on November 23 at INOX Panjim.

Yami will play a crime reporter in the film which also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Tushar Pandey and Pia Bajpai.

Kartik Aaryan will perform at the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI

Mumbai– bollywood star Kartik Aaryanwhich was very successful at the box office, is set to play the closing role of the 53rd edition of the International Indian Film Festival, which will soon be held in Goa on November 20.

The festival, which opens November 20 and runs until November 28, will see the actor shake a leg at some of his films’ hit numbers as part of the opening ceremony. Kartik has stoked viewers’ curiosity with the teaser for his upcoming film “Freddy.”

Recently, ‘Freddy’s song ‘Kaala Jaadu’ was released to positive response from the audience. He will perform on the very song of his act with the title song of his film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Kartik Aaryan is currently making headlines for his upcoming film “Freddy”. After his intriguing teaser, the superstar made the nation groove on this newly released song ‘Kaala Jaadu’ by ‘Freddy’ and now he’s ready to bring the magic of his dance performances to the IFFI 2022 stage.

Work-wise, while ‘Freddy’ is set to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan’s upcoming untitled.

Vicky Dons ‘Masaledar’ New Look In ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Out December 16th

Mumbai– The new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which is set to hit a digital platform on December 16, features him as a quintessential 90s Bollywood masaledar hero.

Vicky took to Instagram to drop the new poster along with the movie’s release date. In the poster, the actor wears an orange ganji paired with jeans and an open-front shirt. He completed his look with a headband.

“Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, kar apni kahani le! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from December 16, only on Disney+ Hotstar! “, wrote Vicky in the caption.

The film is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, “Govinda Naam Mera” is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion and laughter.

‘Zero time’ to prepare for ‘Freddy’ between shoots, says Alaya F

Mumbai– Actress Alaya Fwhich we will see opposite Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Freddy’, didn’t have time to prepare for his role in the film due to a tight schedule.

The actress was filming for a project in Chandigarh which was extended. Hence, she didn’t have enough time on her hands as she was on the sets of ‘Freddy’ the very next day after filming was completed in Chandigarh.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said, “Usually I’m a very preparatory actor. I find a lot of comfort in the preparation. But for ‘Freddy’, it was completely different. I was shooting for another movie in Chandigarh at the time and that schedule was extended. So as soon as I finished that shoot and got back to Bombay, I was on the sets of ‘Freddy’ the very next day. There was no time in between.

“Freddy” chronicles the journey of the titular character, Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), who is a dentist and is a shy, lonely, and socially awkward person.

For Alaya, the preparations happened on set in real time: “So this time around, my preparation happened on set, during our shoot, and after packing when I was running to my coach by interim to try to prepare myself for the next day!Luckily, I was surrounded by the most talented and qualified team, so with their support and guidance, I understood Kainaaz (his character).

Sharing a glimpse of his character, the actor added, “Kainaaz is definitely very interesting. She has so many layers and so much complexity. It was such a joy to play her (for the screen), I have a lot learned through this experience.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, “Freddy” will be released on December 2, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal overcame her fear of swimming in the ocean

Mumbai– bollywood star Vicky Kaushalwho is busy filming the biopic “Sam Bahadur,” shared that he managed to overcome his fears with the hybrid survival show “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.”

The show starring Vicky, which has already aired on OTT, is heading for its TV premiere and will see the actor walking in the desert, crossing treacherous seas with host adventurer, Bear Grylls, while struggling to survive. and return to civilization unscathed.

Speaking about the show, Vicky said: “Participating in this survival journey with famed explorer Bear Grylls has been a great experience. Without him, I could not have overcome my apprehension to swim in this vast ocean.

The trip turned out to be a defining moment for the ‘Uri’ star, as he ended up being a different person in the end.

The actor added, “This trip also represents a significant turning point in my life as it allowed me to face and overcome one of my many phobias. It’s hard to imagine yourself floating in the middle of the ocean without a solid surface under you, but Bear’s constant inspiration and perseverance encouraged me to win this.

Their journey on the episode will begin in a group of mangroves dominated by crocodiles, sharks and snakes, including uncertain tides and weather. The duo will also sail the ocean, engaging in insightful yet revealing conversation where they open up about themselves like never before.

“Into The Wild with Bear Grylls” with Vicky Kaushal will premiere on the Discovery Channel on November 21 at 8 p.m. IST.

Hansal on working with Kareena: ‘A privilege to run this powerhouse’

Mumbai– Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta talked about his experience working with kareena kapoor khan and said it was a “privilege” to lead her.

Hansal took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white photo. In the image, the two can be seen chatting.

The filmmaker captioned the image: “It’s such a pleasure to work with her. A privilege to direct this powerhouse. I had as much fun and joy doing very difficult scenes with her as I did with Rajkummar , Manoj or Pratika This one has been special @kareenakapoorkhan.

“@ektarkapoor @mahana_films Thank you @khamkhaphotoartist for these photos.”

The film marks Kareena’s debut as a producer.

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena’s second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film “Veere Di Wedding” where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsaniya. (IANS)