Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office Surpasses $400 Million Worldwide – The Hollywood Reporter





by Ryan Coogler Black Panther: Wakanda Forever surpassed the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office before entering its second weekend. Marvel Studios and Disney ended Wednesday with a domestic tally of $213.2 million and an international tally of $187.2 million for a worldwide tally of $400.4 million. wakanda forever began opening in select international markets on November 9. The sequel launched to $181 million in North America last weekend, a November high. It was also the second-biggest box office debut of 2022 so far, behind the other Marvel Studios pic. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million). The film’s strong performance helped propel the Disney empire past $3 billion in worldwide ticket sales earlier this week. wakanda forever is expected to remain a powerhouse throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, which is one of the busiest movie aisles of the year. As for this weekend, the Black Panther sequel will easily remain at the top of the global rankings. Domestically, it is expected to gross at least $70 million+, which is expected to take its worldwide gross to $550 million or more by the end of Sunday to become one of the top titles. profitable for the year. Big new deals this weekend at the domestic box office include Searchlight’s epicurean horror-comedy The menu, which is about to open in the high numbers. Universal’s Adult Drama Outlook She sayswho tells The New York Times presentation by Harvey Weinstein, are more muted. At the specialty box office, new entries include MGM and United Artists’ bones and allwhich will open in select theaters on Friday before expanding nationwide for Thanksgiving Eve.

