Advent calendars to order now for daily thrills until Christmas 2022

Advent calendars are a fun way to count down to Christmas. It’s simple: you open a small door every day in December and receive a surprise.

Advent Calendars come in all types of categories and are a treat for yourself, a family member or a dear friend. They are literally the gift that keeps on giving. Some involve chocolate, socks, wine, beer, toys and more. You never know what is hiding behind the little door you open. Some calendars celebrate 12 days, while others celebrate from December 1 to 25.

Here are the best Advent calendars I’ve found while searching online. Order quickly to ensure they arrive before December 1st.

Godiva Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar: $28 (originally $40)

Godiva Chocolate Advent Calendar

Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar 2022Courtesy of Godiva

Open the Godivas album-shaped box to find an assortment of 24 chocolates, including Santa Claus, a snowman and more. There are also a variety of chocolate flavors (dark, white, raspberry, etc.). I don’t think anyone will be disappointed with a chocolate treat for 24 days. You can also find the Godiva chocolate Advent calendar on macy.

For cats, Catmas 12-Day Temptations Advent Calendar: $12.98

Advent Calendar Temptations

Temptations Advent Calendar for Cats.Courtesy of Walmart

Let your cat have fun this Christmas with the Temptations 12 Days of Catmas Advent Calendar. Your feline friend will get 12 days worth of treats in a variety of flavors like tuna, chicken, catnip, dairy and more. The treats come in stay-fresh pouches with a total weight of 20.4 ounces.

Don’t forget your dog! walmart has an Advent Calendar for Small Dogs for $14.37 (originally $29.60), as well as a Advent calendar for adult dogs at $9.97.

To find Animal-Themed Advent Calendars for Your Kids at Walmart. Also discover all kinds of Advent calendars for your four-legged friends on Soft.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Advent Calendar for Kids

Advent Calendar 2022

This Christmas Advent Calendar contains 24 gifts, including surprise toys and collectible figurines for children.Courtesy of Walmart

Now, how about some fun advent calendars for kids? Walmart offers Advent calendars from Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas and More for $29.46. The hypermarket also has a Crayola Advent Calendar for $21.97 (originally $28.80) and the North Pole Advent Train for $32.95, plus a wide variety of toy advent calendars.

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar (created for Macys): $49.50 (a $277 value)

Macy's Advent Calendar

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, created for Macy’sCourtesy of Macy’s

Get 25 beauty products, including items like masks, eye shadow, face cream, eye gel and more.

Beauty lovers will also love this Advent Calendar face mask at Walmart for $14.97 or JCPenneys 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar for $35 ($160 value). Get a 12 Day Beauty Bundle at Ultimate for $22.

Find other make-up Advent calendars on walmart and Ultimate.

Men’s 12 Day Advent Calendar 12 Pairs of Marvel Crew Socks at JC Penney: $29.99, or $22.99 with code JINGLE (originally $40)

Marvel Advent Calendar Socks

The 12-Pack of Marvel Men’s Advent Calendar Socks 12 Days of Advent.Courtesy of JCPenney

Is there a huge Marvel fan in your life? Here is the perfect calendar. They’ll enjoy 12 new pairs of men’s socks as they count down to Christmas. JC Penney has a plethora of other Advent calendars that feature men’s socks, including the elf movie theme for $29.99, or $24.49 with code JINGLE (originally $40).

find more Advent calendars for men at Wal-Mart.

Advent calendar 12 beautiful cosmetic treats from Amazon: $19.95

Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

12 Days of Beautiful Advent Calendar from Amazon — Cruelty Free, Holiday Gift for Teens, Girls and Girls.Courtesy of Amazon

The above Advent calendar from Amazon is perfect for young women who like to try different beauty products. It comes with hair accessories, mascara, eyeliner and more.

Discover more Advent calendars for women on Amazonlike that Body & Earth bath set for $54.99. There is also a Larchio Jewelry Advent Calendar for $27.99 and a Friends TV Show Advent Calendar for $29.99.

