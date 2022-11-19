Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor – Bollywood Divas Slaying in Coordinated Sets SIZZLING | People News

New Delhi: Bollywood divas have a thing for ethnic co-ords. This wedding season, eschew standard lehengas in favor of a coordinated pair that’s easy to carry.

Matching sets are the next big fashion trend that has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, if you want to stand out at your upcoming wedding festivities this year, avoid boring conventional sarees and opt for a coordinated ensemble. Coordinating sets are not only stylish and unique, they’re also easy to carry and style. If you’re looking for style ideas, you’ve come to the right place.

Save this fashion advice for months when there will be social gatherings and choose matching ethnic outfits that are unique to the season to stand out in style. Keep reading for a detailed tutorial on how to take fashion cues from Bollywood hotties.

1. Ananya Smith

Choosing a coordinated black and white outfit will make you look stylishly unconventional, like Ananya Panday. Manish Malhotra created the modern coordinated outfit, which included a plaid long sleeve shrug, matching flared pants and a black bralette blouse. Choose a simple necklace, matching earrings and a statement ring if you want to keep your look as stylish as Ananya.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Lilac is definitely the shade of the season, as Janhvi Kapoor often reminds us. Pair a coordinating embroidered sharara, sheer embroidered dupatta and cropped shirt for a stylish look. This embroidered dress is unquestionably a must-have throughout the wedding season. Make your dupatta flow by styling it like a cape. Add bold earrings, loose curls and Jahnvi’s signature lifted lashes and neutral lips to finish the look.

3. Puja Aggarwal

The effortlessly bright sharara ensemble worn by Puja Agarwal can add just the right energy to your wedding guests’ wardrobe. The coordinating purple set featured a short peplum style long sleeve kurta paired with a matching flowy sharara. If you want to style your coordinated ensemble like Puja Agarwal, add a pair of minimal earrings and complete the look with the straight and sleek hairstyle.

4. Shanaya Kapoor

The gorgeous outfit is the ideal synthesis of modernity and grace. The outfit consisted of a plunging crop top paired with high-waisted flared pants and a long-sleeved jacket straight out of Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection. With juttis by Fizzy Goblet and a pair of bold chaandbali earrings by Maheep Kapoor of Satyani Fine Jewels, Shanaya Kapoor completed the outfit. To complete the image, opt for a glamorous face and straight, straight hair with a central part.