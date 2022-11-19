Dumbledore actor Richard Harris was found by his son with ‘his face in a pound of cocaine’





Richard Harris was found face down in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 aged 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive cocaine and alcohol use. In 1978, Harris quit drugs after nearly dying from a cocaine overdose. In a new documentary The ghost of Richard Harrisbroadcast on Sky Arts on Saturday November 19, his three sons Jamie, Jared and Damian discuss their relationship with their “unpredictable” father. Speaking to the camera in a segment (via The mirror), Jamie said: I walked into his room and it was like a scene from scarface. He dropped this pound of cocaine on the mat and it had split open and his face was right in the middle. He was unpredictable. In another story, Jared describes an incident with his father in a pub in Covent Garden. Dad hits the guy with a punch,” he recalled. “He pretends to put down his Guinness then leaps up and knocks the man out. Guys outside chilling on the floor and his girlfriends dancing saying You killed my boyfriend! So dad throws his Guinness in the guys face and when he starts to wake up he realizes that I’m not going to win the second round, I have to get out of here fast. A synopsis of the documentary reads: A frank and revealing insight into the private life and public career of Richard Harris. One of the most notable actors of his generation, this feature-length documentary explores the complex and sometimes contradictory character of Harris. Harris had his breakthrough role in the 1963 film This sporting life, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. His other credits include 1967’s camelyou, A Man Named Horse, Cromwell and Field. In his later years he was known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies, with years 2002 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets being his last film role.

