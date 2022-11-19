US launched investigation into Live Nation ahead of Taylor Swift ticket fiasco – Daily News





By Lea Nylen The Justice Department is investigating Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its Ticketmaster unit over whether the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry, three people familiar with the investigation said. The investigation comes amid a debacle for the ticketing giant, which was forced to cancel public sales of Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour after its site crashed earlier in the week during a massive presale demand. Shares of Live Nation Entertainment fell 9.5% after The New York Times reported on the survey earlier on Friday, and were down 7.3% at $66.49 at 3:44 p.m. in New York . The antitrust investigation began earlier this year, before the Swift box office fiasco. It was based on complaints from live event venues and ticket companies, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a confidential investigation. The new investigation is separate from the court-ordered oversight of Ticketmaster that the government imposed in 2019 in response to previous antitrust complaints. The Justice Department declined to comment. Ticketmaster and LiveNation did not respond to requests for comment. Ticketmaster’s review builds on a growing chorus of complaints in recent months. Attorneys general for North Carolina and Tennessee said they are investigating consumer complaints about Ticketmaster and the Senate plans to hold a hearing on the matter next month chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, acquired Ticketmaster, the largest ticketing site in 2010, in a deal that has come under intense scrutiny from regulators. The Department of Justice approved the merger in a 2010 settlement that required Ticketmaster to license its ticketing software and divest certain ticketing assets. In 2019, the DOJ’s Antitrust Division found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated the terms of this settlement and imposed new conditions, including continued monitoring. Ticketmaster has always received complaints from fans and politicians about the price and availability of concert tickets. This summer, the company came under fire when some seats for Bruce Springsteen shows were sold for thousands of dollars, using the company’s dynamic pricing mechanism. Ticketmaster said the most expensive tickets were a relatively small number of seats. Swift’s concert sales fiasco has reignited anger. Many potential attendees have been vetted through Ticketmasters’ verified fan process, which is designed to weed out ticket resellers, only to find they’ve been put on a waitlist. Others have seen the site crash when trying to purchase tickets. The company ended up canceling sales to the general public, which were originally scheduled for Friday, citing unprecedented demand and limited supply. Swift said the failed pre-sale for her upcoming Eras Tour gigs was atrocious and it was hard to see mistakes happening without recourse. Live Nation is not the promoter of the Swift shows, it’s done by AEG and Messina Touring Group. Ticketmaster isn’t the only seller either. Swift has added gigs in recent weeks to keep up with demand. The artist hasn’t toured in years, and the album she released last month, Midnights, also sold well. With help from Ashley Carman

