reynolds: Hollywood pays tribute to Ryan Reynolds, the superhero turned football club owner

BEVERLY HILLS, USA: From subversive superheroes to sports documentaries, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds says he is focused on exploring new forms of storytelling as he received a prestigious honor from the ‘Film Industry.

The star of comic book films such as ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Green Lantern’ made headlines last year when he bought lowly Welsh football team Wrexham, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Their takeover and subsequent bid to promote the fifth-tier team was the subject of the hit docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham”, the latest in a burgeoning trend of behind-the-scenes sports documentaries.



Sport “is about telling stories in real time. So I love applying that to Wrexham,” Reynolds said at a gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday. “I fell in love not only with Wrexham but also with the people of Wales. I knew I would be entrenched in the city, I just didn’t know it would go this far this fast.



“ Back to recommendation stories





“It was amazing. It really was one of the great privileges of my life.”

While ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is unusual because its stars and producers have taken ownership of the club – despite admitting they know nothing about football – sports documentaries have more generally gained popularity of late.

Netflix has scored hits with basketball series ‘The Last Dance’ and ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’, while Amazon Prime’s popular ‘All Or Nothing’ franchise is giving fans a taste of what’s to come. move into elite teams.

“We live in a world that moves incredibly fast. If you can move at the speed that people talk about, when they talk about it, you can move mountains – and sport is that,” Reynolds said.

Last week, Reynolds told late-night host Jimmy Fallon he was interested in buying a much bigger franchise — the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Asked about the offer at Thursday’s gala, Reynolds teased, “We’ll see.”

“Superheroes and Horror”

Reynolds received the American Cinematheque Award, a “mid-career achievement” award given annually to a star at the event. Previous winners have included Al Pacino, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg.

The actor, who also has numerous business connections including stakes in a gin brand and a mobile phone company, is working on ‘Deadpool 3,’ another installment in his hit film series and rated R on a super – hero with chubby mouth.

“I think what made ‘Deadpool’ special and the reason I liked it was that it subverted the genre,” he said.

“When you can flip a genre like that, especially a genre as robust as the superhero genre, you jump at the chance.”

Among the guests at the glitzy event was Oscar-winning director Ron Howard (“A Beautiful Mind”) who said Reynolds “turns out to be a really good all-around storyteller and producer as well as a movie star.”

Actor and Wrexham co-owner McElhenney said Reynolds was “incredibly enterprising” and “just looks at the world and business, and our business in particular, in a completely different way”.

Jason Blum, the leading horror producer behind hits like “Get Out” and “Paranormal Activity,” was also honored with a Power of Cinema Award.

Like superhero movies, the horror genre has continued to thrive, attracting huge audiences to theaters in the age of streaming.

“Superheroes and horror. We have covered cinemas!” Blum joked about his honored colleague.