Tempe prepares for the Coyotes’ first public arena meeting





Independent media Upon completion of negotiations, the City of Tempe released the draft Development and Layout Agreement for the proposed Tempe Entertainment District as part of the formal agenda for the Tempe City Council’s first public hearing. November 22 on the matter. City Council will hold public hearings Nov. 22 and 29, including a vote on Nov. 29, on three aspects of the proposal from Tempe Entertainment District, funded primarily by private funds, Bluebird Development, the Meruelo Group subsidiary, and Arizona coyotes. These elements include: a zoning map modification and planned area development overlay; a modification of the general plan; and the Development and Disposal Agreement. The DDA includes the specific elements of the proposed development, all of which are covenants between the city and the developer, including the environmental remediation of the land and the developer’s purchase of the land from the city. The agenda and all documents for the November 22 meeting have been published online here. Participation is possible virtually and in person in the council chambers, located at 31 E. Fifth St. Visit tempe.gov/clerk for details. Recent votes and considerations At its November 15 meeting, the Development Review Board unanimously approved the project-related zoning map change and development overlay of the planned area, as well as the general plan change. The DRC is the recommending body to the Council for these requests. City Council unanimously agreed at its November 10 special meeting to reserve a spot on the county’s May 2023 special ballot for a proposed hockey arena and entertainment district. Council action indicated the possibility of holding a special election on May 16, 2023; however, this does not mean that the Council put this question on the ballot. State law requires governing bodies to provide an election call at least 180 days before any election. Bluebird Development committed at the November 10 meeting to collect enough valid signatures to place the measures on the May 2023 ballot. If the council approves these articles on November 29, the inclusion of the ordinances in the May 2023 ballot would require Bluebird or any other interested party to obtain the required number of eligible petition signatures in a timely manner. Tempe voters would then decide whether the project should go ahead. Under the proposed DDA under consideration, if Bluebird fails to return the ordinances to a ballot, the city council may within 90 days revoke the DDA. If the Board rejects any of the items before it on November 29, the proposed development will not move forward and there will be no need to hold an election on those items. For all publicly available information from the City of Tempe on the proposed development, visit tempe.gov/PriestRFP.

Key words

Temple,



Arizona,



arizona coyotes,



development,



Tempe Entertainment District,



government

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourvalley.net/stories/tempe-readies-for-first-public-meeting-on-coyotes-arena,343791 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos