Drishyam 2 box office review: Ajay Devgn relieves Bollywood and himself too!





Featured cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and others Director: Abishek Pathak Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishnan Kumar Drishyam 2 box office review: Buzz and impression ahead of release Amid a lot of negativity around Bollywood, this movie thankfully didn’t get much unwanted attention on social media. Although this is an official remake of the same Tamil film by Mohanlal which was released last year, there hasn’t been much bashing due to a remake tag on it which is quite surprising . After gaining a cult following for the prequel, there has been curiosity among audiences as to what’s next in store. The trailer clicked the right way with viewers by generating buzz. Additionally, the ground promotions helped build hype and an undercurrent around the film’s release. Avoiding giving numerous media interviews and choosing TV shows to reach audiences has worked in favor so far, and the response to advance booking reflects this. Drishyam 2 box office review: initial start, positives and negatives Drishyam 2 got off to a good start at the box office and early reactions from ticket buyers were also good. Considering the disappointing performance of Bollywood biggies this year, the first expectation for the film was to score 10 crore+ on opening day. However, Ajay Devgn Starrer got off to a much better start. Speaking of positives, the movie is not in a risky position despite being a remake. The original film starring Mohanlal is not available in Hindi dubbed version, so there is no audience saturation and good pitches can be enjoyed. We have seen how the popularity and reach of Vikram Vedha (Hindi dub) with Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan affected even a well done remake with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Here there is no such situation. Word-of-mouth has been positive so far, so the movie will definitely get a boost on Saturday and Sunday. After that, healthy numbers are expected on weekdays, as these content-driven films consistently pull in audiences, even on weekdays. Drishyam 2 is an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller with content that is not limited to just one section. Classes and masses can watch it. Also, unlike Runway 34 and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God, this one has its proper audience in all three centers i.e. A, B and C. Now coming to the negatives, Drishyam 2 has a one-week-only window to enjoy single-player racing. Of course, there’s Uunchai and Kantara already pulling in their share of viewers, it’s Bhediya-directed Varun Dhawan who will pull a good chunk of the film’s screens next Friday. The suspense thriller genre doesn’t often enjoy a repeat audience and the same goes for Ajay Devgn’s film. Drishyam 2 Box Office Review: Final Verdict Overall, Drishyam 2 has more good things in its favor than negatives. Unlike some recent remakes, this one will do well at the box office, giving Bollywood some relief after back-to-back flops. Even for Ajay Devgn, this one comes as a savior after failures like Runway 34 and Thank God. The film should win anywhere between 90-105 crore in India. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates and box office stories! Must read: Drishyam 2 Movie Review: If you are a fan of Mohanlal version skip Ajay Devgns this attempt, if you are not a fan of Mohanlals version watch it again!

