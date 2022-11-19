Brian Cox meets Brian Cox: Incredible scenes on BBC Breakfast as the actor and the professor finally meet





Actor Brian Cox and Professor Brian Cox came face to face BBC breakfast. The star of Succession and the physicist shared a couch on the Friday morning (November 18) episode of the morning show. The couple told host Charlie Stayt that their identical names had led to a number of awkward incidents, one of which happened the night before. Actor Cox said they ended up in the middle of a mix-up in a hotel room and he and Professor Cox almost ended up sharing a room. He said: Last night it was very confusing when he arrived at the hotel and said there were two Brian Coxes, so they said: You have two rooms. He said, no, I think there are two Brian Coxes, and the hotel said, we can’t have two Brian Coxes. The academic intervened: they didn’t want to register me! I had to change my name. I had to pull out a picture on my phone and say, This Brian Cox, the hell will come later, and he said, I don’t know either of you. I do not watch TV. Professor Cox joked that he might have had to share a room with the Scottish actor, joking: It could have happened because he was going to cancel, I had that in mind! This is not the first time that their identical names have caused confusion. Sometimes I get in a car and the driver will say, Oh I love SuccessionI don’t like this astronomy stuff, explained the professor. The actor also said that people often expect to meet the physicist in his place. Cox, who grew up in poverty in Dundee, recently presented a documentary called Brian Cox: How the Other Half of Life. The Channel 4 special explored the actors’ complicated relationship with money and wealth.

