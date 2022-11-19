Entertainment
Hollywood man says his wife died after 911 calls went unanswered
The phone rang. And rang. And rang.
Delroy Burgess’ wife was struggling to breathe. He was getting desperate. But no one answered the 911 call for help at their Hollywood home.
Burgess, a Miami Gardens police sergeant, had a workaround when no one answered the Broward County 911 number: He called the Miami Gardens Dispatch Center and they summoned Hollywood Fire-Rescue.
While he waited, he again called Browards 911. Still no one answered the phone.
As he waited even longer, his wife, his soul mate and his 34-year-old best friend grew limp. By the time paramedics arrived Rocklyn Burgess, 65, had died of heart disease.
The unanswered 911 call is just the most recent example of recurring failures in Browards’ troubled 911 operation, the same operation that came under fire again this week when a state safety commission demanded that Broward County make critical fixes to the system.
[ RELATED: Browards 911 system still needs critical fixes, panel warns nearly 5 years after Parkland shooting ]
In April, a Sun Sentinel investigation found there were thousands of unanswered 911 calls who never received the help they needed.
Now that Broward faces the prospect of being forced to turn the system over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, some county leaders say they will refuse.
It’s a clear example of why we can never allow the sheriff to take over the 911 system, County Commissioner Mark Bogen said. This is a clear example of the inability of sheriffs to manage a 911 system. And the sheriff’s office must be held accountable. And unfortunately, there are many, many locals that this happens to. It is inexcusable. It’s horrible.
Would things have been different if the paramedics arrived faster? Burgess isn’t sure, but the thought haunts him.
If they had picked up the phone when I first called, my wife could have been here today, and I will go to my grave thinking that, the 62-year-old widower said. It could have been the difference between life and death.
I was surprised when no one picked up. I had to look at my phone to see if I was calling the right thing. I was shocked. I didn’t think this would happen to me.
I was disappointed and hurt. It’s sad for me. It was tough.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that the call was made from Burgess’ home on Oct. 31 at 4:36:49 p.m. Unanswered, the call ended at 4:37 p.m. and 42 seconds almost a minute later.
[ RELATED: Its been 4 years. It has to end: Criticism intensifies to fix Browards 911 system ]
Officials said a 911 operator tried to call back at 4:38:29 p.m., but got no response. Burgess said no one tried to call him.
Records show Burgess called 911 in Broward a second time at 4:44:37 p.m., and hung up at 4:45:1 p.m., about 38 seconds into the phone ringing.
The sheriff’s office said a 911 operator called back a second time, which Burgess disputes.
A Fire Rescue call was created after receiving a call from Miami Gardens police at 4:44:24 p.m.
Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived home at 4:51 p.m. and 31 seconds about 15 minutes after Burgess made the first 911 call.
The Sheriff’s Office on Friday did not comment in detail on the Burgess case, other than to say it meets the National Industry Standard: The Broward Sheriff’s Office follows the National Industry Standard. Emergency Number Association of 90% of calls answered during the busiest hour. of the day in 15 seconds.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently reviewing the handling of emergency calls in this incident, spokesperson Carey Codd said.
Broward was in the midst of a 911 upheaval.
Regional call centers serve approximately 1.9 million residents of unincorporated Broward County and 29 municipalities. The county is responsible for communications equipment and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, as the provider, is responsible for people. Only two cities, Coral Springs and Plantation, withdrew from the regional plan when it was created in 2014.
But Coconut Creek joined the Coral Springs 911 system on Nov. 7, and other cities have weighed their options for breaking away from the struggling regional system.
Coconut Creek Mayor Josh Rydell said Friday he had no regrets: We cut our response down by a few minutes, he said. A difference of night and day. It’s the best decision we’ve ever made as a city.
[ INVESTIGATION: A dying baby, a home in flames and a father in distress: Broward 911 callers cry out for help and no one answers the phones ]
In April, the Sun Sentinel compiled examples of unanswered 911 calls. In April, two neighbors drove to a nearby fire station when 911 calls went unanswered after a house caught fire in Hollywood. It took 15 minutes after the first 911 calls for firefighters to arrive, but the house was completely submerged.
For one family, the result was tragic: a baby was dying and the phone to the 911 center rang and rang and rang. The baby, Keishawn Johnson Jr., 2 months old, has died.
Also among Sun Sentinels’ findings: 911 call centers were dangerously understaffed.
In May, Sheriff Gregory Tony asked the Broward County Commission to step aside and let the sheriff’s office fully manage the 911 system.
This prompted a quick response, but the county agreed to give millions of dollars to the sheriff’s office to raise salaries for existing 911 workers and raise wages as a hiring incentive to address understaffing issues. .
But this week, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission also demanded that the 911 system be turned over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which handles emergency calls. The reason: The Coral Springs police chief had expressed frustration at not getting cooperation from the county or the sheriff’s office to improve the 911 system in the Parkland-Coral Springs area.
Two years ago, Coral Springs police purchased a new dispatch center to solve a two-step process that is encountered in an emergency: If a caller uses a cell phone in Parkland to dial 911, that call is today dispatched to the Coral Springs police, whose operators then transfer the call to the county’s regional dispatch center. The new computer program could potentially allow Coral Springs to dispatch the correct units immediately and save time.
So the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission felt that the county should get out of the regional operation, so that one group runs the system, instead of letting the county be in charge of equipment and the sheriff’s office is in charge of personnel.
[ INVESTIGATION: Broward 911 call center workers log so much OT because of understaffing that they can double their pay ]
County Commissioner Bogen said he still refuses, now citing the Burgess case as evidence that the 911 problem still exists.
He said Dec. 6 that he would ask the county commission to take this away from the sheriff and that we would find a person or organization that can handle it properly.
He challenges the premise of the MSD Commissions that law enforcement could run the system better: how could someone ask or recommend that the sheriff’s office run a 911 system when people are dying due to their inability to answer ?
The State Safety Commission had threatened to subpoena if the county did not comply.
Let them bring anger. I’ll take care of them, Bogen said.
Lisa J. Huriash can be contacted at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash
