Bollywood stars prepare for a song and dance show at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai





What’s a Bollywood-fueled press conference without stars breaking into an impromptu song and dance?

And that is precisely what happened as a group of actors, including Govinda, Nushratt Bharuccha, Shehnaz Gill, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry, Maniesh Paul and singer Zahrah S Khan, came together to promote the annual Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022). The press conference was held a day before the awards ceremony to build excitement for the star-studded FFME 2022 to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center on November 19.

Veteran actor Govinda, known for his excellent comedic timing and fluid dance moves, got the proverbial ball rolling and gave everyone a taste of what to expect. I don’t agree with attending awards shows so easily. But when the intentions of those involved are good and their hearts are gold, the results can never be bad I feel like it’s back to basics as I come to Dubai to attend this evening of Filmfare Awards The love you all have bestowed on me is endless and precious. I hold him close to my heart, Govinda said in Hindi before launching into a song. The ‘Raja Babu’ star also recalled how difficult his early days as a struggling actor were and the home of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was his only sanctuary. But today, I feel like I’m back home in Dubai, where I belong. The love I received from Arab fans gives me incredible luck as an artist. I promise it’s going to be a great night, Govinda said. He wasn’t the only actor feeling grateful to be back on stage at a public event. Actress Bharuccha expressed her happiness at attending a glitzy awards night in the post-COVID-19 era filled with red carpet appeal and fan zones. I almost wonder why we weren’t wearing masks. I had COVID twice but it’s great to be here today in Dubai because life has to go on and we have to put those days behind us, Bharuccha said. For this actress, attending the FFME 2022 was closing the loop of life. Nushrratt Bharuccha at the press conference to promote the annual Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022).

As a foreigner in this industry, it’s so nice to attend such a big award show because it’s my passion and my presence here is a testament to my achievements so far in Bollywood. You can’t drag me away from this place. Believe me, I will be the last person to leave on this awards night, Bharuccha said. She will perform her hit songs at the awards night. The actress Choudry, who will host the FFME 2022 with Maniesh Paul, expressed her joy at finding the stage in her life. It’s nice to see the willingness of people to bring events back to the city and what better place than Dubai Bollywood is so popular in this area and we all want to make the awards night special. Let’s all have a wonderful evening and put those dark days behind us, Choudry said. Actor and host Maniesh Paul also felt that the Dubai audience looked fantastic at such shows. “Receiving may seem easy, but it is very difficult. I get a lot of energy from the audience and its vibes. But I know Dubai is a fantastic place to host and I can’t wait for the magic to happen,” said Paul. The 2022 FFME, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center, will see the participation of actors such as Ranveer Singh, Hema Malini, Sunny Leone, Tamannah Bhatia, Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed and Janhvi Kapoor. Image credit: Manjusha Radhakrishnan



