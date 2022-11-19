Entertainment
Friends remember opera writer, singer and actor Brandon Gibson
Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) Really talented, full of life and dedicated. These are just a few of the words used to describe Brandon Gibson.
“He is one of the most incredible human beings to ever grace this Earth and that is no exaggeration,” said Yasameen Hoffman-Shahin, one of Brandon’s closest friends.
“He really was a special person and really felt like he was everyone’s best friend,” said Brandon’s college friend, Harrison Young. “Not just because of his smile or his outburst or a joke. He was there and was there for people.
While he was an accomplished singer and actor at 36, his friends pushed him to put his love of singing and writing into the form of opera.
“I encouraged him to write an opera,” said Kathryn Frady. “He had never done this before and said it was crazy, but I said ‘you can do it, you’re one of the best writers I know’ and it ended up being one of the most moving things I have ever read in My entire life.”
His friends told WATE they were grateful to be around him.
“I would tell him and I said to him in my last letter, ‘I’m so grateful to exist at the same time as you do,'” Hoffman-Shahin said.
Not only was he a great writer, singer, actor, cook, and person, but he possessed the ability to listen in ways many others could not.
“If you had anything, you had to contact him,” Young said. “He was not only able to hear your words, but he was able to hear your intent and meaning and was able to be truly present with you.”
People who knew Brandon knew he was a special person and left a lasting impact on everyone he interacted with.
“Just skim through Facebook for two seconds today and see the impact he’s had on every person he meets,” April Hill said. “It could be the smallest exchange, passing him on the street or seeing him in a restaurant and you light up when you see him.”
“He was a gift and a present to the world,” Hoffman-Shahin said. “I wish the world had given him back more.”
Brandon kept even his closest friends grounded no matter how they felt or what situation they were in.
“We were always dating,” Brandon’s best friend Chris Weathers said. “I was at peace and marveling at him, the way he interacted with people and the perfection of his lyrics.”
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center president also said she knows Gibson well from his involvement with the center and that he came to see her with his ambitions for her booklet, ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ after the death. of George Floyd.
