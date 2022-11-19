Entertainment Tastemaker: Merc Tenorio | Way of life

Without a doubt, Merc Tenorio is one of my favorite artists of the period. One look at his works and you will see how his subjects come to life with an abundance of feeling.

The self-taught artist is adept at creating texture through her skillful brushstrokes.

Although most viewers say kindly that my paintings look realistic, I tried to make them more honest than photographic, and from there I hope to be able to have some kind of emotional connection with the viewer, a said Tenorio.

Tenorio is multi-talented: the disabled Navy veteran is also a poet, songwriter, amateur photographer and former educator.

His exhibit opened Nov. 5 at the Lees-Reyes Art Gallery on the second floor of Tumon Sands Plaza. It will close on November 29.

His exhibition, which Tenorio calls rock/you, is a compilation of cave paintings. The title can be read as a noun and pronoun tandem or as a combination of a transitive verb and its object.

I used this title for this solo exhibition as a summary of all the emotions that I tried to represent and associated with each painting and each title, she said.

Tenorios’ paintings have other subjects, but she is primarily drawn to rocks, as it is difficult to render texture and give them character.

His painstaking and patient brushstrokes give a semblance of realism. I just woke up one day and saw how many rock-themed paintings I had accumulated, and I felt like I was ready for a solo exhibition featuring these rocks, she said. added.

Browsing through his exhibition, I was drawn to four in particular:

This unnamed feeling is about the loss of Tenorios’ mother. I know that his absence from my life has doomed me to a deep void that I must face for the rest of my life. I don’t really know how to describe this hollow feeling, like I was literally cut off from my very source of life. It’s that nameless feeling, she explained.

In which blue is imbued with duality: action and stillness, green vegetation and brown rocks, smooth and rough. But these opposing elements come together in the middle, blended into a single theme.

It’s up to the viewer what they want to see and where they want to be taken in the blue sky or blue water. I hope they find their choice of perspective as uplifting as the other, she said.

The metaphor relates to how we often judge a person by what we see on the outside. The painting was almost never completed due to Tenorios’ circumstances at that time.

Halfway through, I threw it in a corner and intended to paint on it. I was going through some difficulties then. And in one of those moments, I happened to glance at him and he looked desperate, just like me. So I perched it on the easel and started working on it again.

I didn’t know if it was appropriate that I decided to paint succulents on the small stones, as if they were trying to sprout and look alive despite the lack of nourishing soil. Succulents are known to represent tenacity and endurance, she explained.

You and me is pretty much a point where Tenorio felt guilty for taking her talent for granted.

I focused more on my flaws and insecurities, not my blessings. Sometimes I still do. Fear, insecurity, the feeling of not being up to these obstacles that can lead to feeling like an insignificant little stone in front of this great and magnificent ocean. You And I talks about this humbling realization, she said.

Tenorios’ works will not test your intellect or artistic expertise and they will not confuse or force you to see what is not there.

In other words, they are both beautiful and meaningful.

By exhibiting my painting, I invite the viewer to meditate with me, to see the confession I am ready to reveal, and to feel emotion from a certain point of view. Cry well together if necessary, she said.

I encourage everyone to experience Tenorios’ works and see for themselves what makes her so special.