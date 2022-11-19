Bollywood movie sequels have been in the works too long





Creating movie sequels is quite a common phenomenon in Bollywood. While some sequels do wonders at the box office, others fall short of viewers’ expectations. There are many Hindi movie sequels to blockbuster movies, all of which are expected to be released in the coming years. However, although they have been buzzing for a very long time, many of them have yet to be released. Of Hera Phéri 3 who could not have Akshay Kumarin in Karan Johars Friendly 2 taking years to hit the floors, let’s take a look at five Bollywood films that have been stalled for too long now. Bollywood films have been in the works for a long time 1. Hera Peri 3

Credit: Core Industries Group

We’ve all been waiting years for the third sequel to the 2000 comedy movie, To install Hera Peri. Now that Akshay Kumar has decided to leave the hit franchise, it looks like he might have to wait a little longer. According to reports from The era of Indiait is now confirmed that Akshay’s character will not be in the third movie and Kartik Aaryan will come aboard and play a new character in it. 2.Aashiqui 3 Credit: T-Series Films, Vishesh Films While the first film in this franchise, Aashiqui, was released in 1990, its second installment was released after more than two decades, in 2013, and created quite a buzz at the box office. However, we’ve been waiting for the third movie the longest now! It was only recently that we were informed that Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role in the film, which will be directed by Anurag Basu. The creators have yet to finalize the female lead opposite Kartik. Aashiqui 3 should be out next year. 3.Krish 4

Credit: Filmkraft Productions Limited

Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie, krishwas received with great enthusiasm in 2006. Director Rakesh Roshan had promised the fourth part of the franchise after Krish 3, which was released in November 2013, but still appears to be in the works. It’s been nine years and we’ve yet to hear any updates on that. 4. Friendly 2



Credit: Instagram/itslakshya

Netizens were super excited when Karan Johar announced the sequel to Friendly with Kartik Aaryan in a lead role. But, due to some professional differences between the production house and Kartikthe actor quit the project halfway through. In 2021, Karan Johara along with Dharma Productions released an official statement mentioning that they would re-release the film. But there have been no updates yet. 5. Street 2

Credit: Maddock Films

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoors 2018 comedy horror film, Street was a big hit at the box office. People loved the plot so much that they even demanded a sequel. In 2019, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK confirmed that they would do the second and third parts of Street. However, that’s all we’ve heard about the movie’s sequels and there’s been no official update or announcement about it yet. Social credit and prospect: Base Industries Group, Instagram/janhvikapoor Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

