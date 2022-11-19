Beijing district urges stay home over weekend as COVID cases rise

New local infections in China hit 25,129, near April high

Guangzhou’s daily new infections nearly 9,000

Chinese capital reports 466 new cases

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Beijing’s largest district urged people to stay home over the weekend and COVID-19 outbreaks surged in many Chinese cities on Friday, even as China still has refined its COVID rules by removing capacity limits at entertainment venues.

As part of a series of measures unveiled last week, authorities have sought to be more targeted in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions that are weighing heavily on the economy and fueling public frustration and anger, sparking protests. investors’ hope this week for more easing.

However, China continues to stress its commitment to its zero COVID policy, which Beijing says saves lives, as outbreaks in China’s cities lead to ongoing localized lockdowns.

Beijing’s Chaoyang district, home to embassies and large office buildings, urged residents to stay home this weekend after the city reported a record 466 infections on Thursday.

“Beijing is going through a big review,” city government spokesman Xu Hejian said at a press conference on Friday.

City officials warned of growing community spread and said prevention and control “are at a critical time.”

Some restaurants in the district said they were told to stop eating, while some people were asked by their residential compounds to take daily COVID tests. The testing ramp-up comes as some cities cut free community testing, straining municipal finances.

China on Friday reported 25,129 new local infections, up from 23,132 a day earlier and approaching the record of more than 29,000 recorded in April at the height of the Shanghai outbreak.

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs, which recently cut its China growth forecast in the fourth quarter to 3% from 3.6% due to localized COVID restrictions, expects continued disruption ahead of a gradual reopening, which, according to her, will begin in April.

“In our baseline, prior to the April reopening, COVID control measures such as lockdowns and targeted testing will still be implemented in locations where there is a local resurgence of COVID, showing prolonged disruptions. services and consumption over the coming months,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. .

[1/4]Pandemic prevention workers in protective gear walk outside a locked residential compound as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

In another sign that China may consider easing in 2023, President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt and Road Forum next year. Previous events, in 2017 and 2019, attracted leaders and officials from dozens of countries.

Experts warn that fully reopening requires a massive vaccination booster effort and would also necessitate a change in messaging in a country where COVID remains widely feared despite overall case numbers low by global standards.

ADJUST THE RULES

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday issued guidelines to travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues removing limits on the number of people allowed in theaters and events such as concerts and music festivals. in low-risk areas without epidemics.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued the revised guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues, while local administrators were urged to improve the accuracy of prevention and control measures and not to shut down entertainment venues at will.

The specific measures, which are mostly in line with the latest Chinese rules, could nonetheless be a bright spot for service businesses such as karaoke parlors and internet cafes that have been hammered by nearly three years of zero COVID policy.

Last week, China announced 20 new measures to ease the impact of COVID restrictions, including reducing quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travelers by two days, to eight days in total.

The southern metropolis of Guangzhou, a manufacturing and transportation hub that is the epicenter of the current outbreak and has locked down a handful of districts, on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new cases for the previous day.

On Thursday, Guangzhou announced plans to build makeshift hospitals and quarantine sites with a capacity of nearly 250,000 beds for COVID-19 infections.

The southwestern megacity of Chongqing, another hotspot, reported 4,666 new infections.

Reporting by Albee Zhang, Bernard Orr Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.