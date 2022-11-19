Stallings path to prolific dramaturgy | Culture & Leisure

Local playwright and director Daniel Stallings has made more than 30 productions in recent years, but his introduction to directing has been bumpy.

In a drama class at Burroughs High School, Stallings said, no one wanted to direct a play he had written and no one wanted him to direct his play.

“None of the kids liked me and they didn’t want me to lead their work,” he told the Rotary Club of China Lake Nov. 9.

Things have obviously changed since

“My life in theater basically proved everyone wrong,” Stallings said with a laugh.

Stallings – who calls himself a theater artist – went on to write, direct and perform in a host of popular plays in Ridgecrest and elsewhere.

“I’m living my dream job. I run Master Mystery Productions, a local company that specializes in interactive mystery theater that performs all over the West Coast,” he said.

He is also president of the East Sierra branch of the California Writers Club, also known as the Ridge Writers, and is an active member of the Community Light Opera Theater Association, also known as CLOTA.

If that’s not enough, Stallings has written two mystery novels – Sunny Side Up and Cleanup on Aisle Six – available at Amazon.co.uk and elsewhere.

More recently, he directed (and starred in) CLOTA’s popular summer production, Agatha Christie’s Witness for The Prosecution.

Stalling’s journey into acting began in earnest when he joined CLOTA and worked on their Halloween Spook Houses beginning in 2010.

His first real gig was in 2013 when his aunt in Bakersfield was researching a murder mystery for her band Red Hat.

Years of writing murder mysteries for his own birthday parties made Stallings the obvious choice to fill the bill. He wrote Murder at the Red Fez and never looked back.

Next was her interactive 1940s-themed mystery, Goodbye Hollywood, which was played at My Enchanted Cottage – now known as Marcela’s Enchanted Cottage.

“It was the first time I had actors, a script, a setting, all that beautiful stuff,” he said.

The play sold out quickly, leading to the formation of Master Mystery Productions.

The Daily Independent also took notice, with that reporter writing at the time, “Overall, Goodbye Hollywood delivers a fully engaging good time and marks Stallings as a talent to watch.”

“The way the company started was basically people kept coming up to me after the show and saying ‘what’s your next? ‘” Stallings said.

Since then, Stallings has written and directed dozens of plays (and acted in several). Locations range from Red Rock Books to Moe’s Music to Enchanted Cottage and many other places.

He is known for successfully integrating the ambiance of the set into his work, providing audiences with a magical experience of total immersion.

Stallings becomes lyrical when describing his love of acting.

“It’s really hard for me to describe the pure emotion I feel when I walk into an empty theater. It’s a blank canvas. I can do anything and be anyone inside. of a theatre,” he said. “My favorite place in the world is an empty theater. It’s my safe space. It’s the first place I felt accepted, welcomed like a growing child.”

He added: “Theatre is one of the few community arts that we really have. You are there with an audience sharing a moment that will never be repeated. Even though we have repeated it over and over again, live theater is different every night. . I believe theater teaches empathy, being able to connect with what someone else is feeling.”

Theater forges “fast, strong, powerful friendships. I think we need that as a species,” he said.

“The big thing I want to do with theater is to be able to connect more with the other big organizations in this city.”

Stallings is already on board to direct the Christmas show of CLOTA, a theatrical adaptation for readers of Gift of the Magi d’O. Henry.

Also in the works, he will direct a CLOTA production of Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias in fall 2023.

The current production of Stallings Tete-a-tete is presented at the Forum Theater in Lone Pine. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still tickets left for the final performance on November 19. For more information on ticket availability, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tete-a-tete-a-murder-mystery-play-in-1920s-paris-tickets-428170378127?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse

For more on Master Mystery Productions, see https://mastermysteryproductions.com

Note: title has been edited to correct a spelling mistake.