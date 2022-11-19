  • On Good Things Utah Hour 2 This Morning – Actor Chris Hemsworth made an important discovery. While filming his National Geographic docuseries, Limitless, the 39-year-old actor learned he had a higher than average risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease after discovering he had two copies of the APOE4 gene , which is linked to an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease. . “They took all my blood work and did a bunch of tests and the plan was to tell me all the results on camera and then talk about how you can improve this and that,” Hemsworth told Vanity. Fair about the fourth episode, titled “Memory,” in which a doctor tested him and told him the news on camera. Upon hearing the news, the Thor star said he struggled to figure out what do with the information.
    • “Most of us like to avoid talking about death,” he explained. “Then all of a sudden you’re told that some big indicators actually point to the road that’s going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.” According to a study conducted by Stanford in 2022, “about 25% of people of European ancestry have one copy of APOE4, which more than doubles their chances of developing late-stage Alzheimer’s disease. 2-3% additional people have two copies of the variant, making them 8 to 10 times more likely to get the disease.
    • Hemsworth says his grandfather is currently living with the disease. Although he hasn’t seen him in a few years, he relies on his family members to provide updates.
  • We hope you’ll join us for this hot topic and more on a fun Friday edition of GTU!