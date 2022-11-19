Her Story dev’s Hollywood mystery Immortality now on iOS and Android

Immortality, the acclaimed Hollywood investigative mystery from Her Story developer Sam Barlow, is available now on iOS and Android via Netflix.

Immortality tells the story of Marissa Marcel, a (fictional) actress who made three films during her career – Ambrosio in 1968, Minsky in 1970 and Two of Everything in 1999 – none of which were ever released.

It’s up to players to find out what happened to Marcel, which, like in previous Barlow games, involves slowly piecing events together by browsing through tons of FMV videos. But while Her Story featured fake police interview footage and Telling Lies chose ‘hacked’ webcam video as its medium of choice, Immortality asks players to dig into an archive of behind-the-scenes footage and footage, using a old-fashioned looking machine. Moviola mounting device.

Immortality – Official Game Trailer.

The end result is an impressive design and – as Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell put it in his recommended review in August – an “elaborate and ingenious puzzle”.

To play Immortality on iOS and Android, you need to be a Netflix subscriber. Barlow’s title is the latest to be picked up by the streaming service as a mobile exclusive, following its growing in-game reach over the past year.

This continued mastery of part of the video game pie led him to add Into the Breach, Spiritfarer, and Moonlighter to his library as mobile exclusives. It has also expanded its development capabilities by acquiring studios such as Oxenfree developer Night School Studio and Cozy Grove creator Spry Fox.