Gauhati HC compares SPs bulldozing act with Bollywood movie – Reuters





Express press service GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has likened the action of the Nagaon Police Superintendent in Assam in bulldozing the homes of some defendants to a potential Bollywood potboiler. In a lighter vein, I haven't seen a Hindi movie in this category. Send the SP story. Director Rohit Shetty can make a movie about it, Chief Justice RM Chhaya told a hearing on Thursday. On May 21, people protesting against the death of a fishmonger, Safikul Islam, in police custody, set fire to the Batadrava police station in Nagaon and attacked the staff. The next day, the police demolished the houses of the five defendants. The HC had registered a suo moto case based on a letter received from two lawyers. No one is safe. Under cover of an investigation, you demolish someone's house. Even Lord Macaulay must not have thought of it. It is a breach of criminal law, Chhaya said. according to the SP report, a thorough search, carried out by the police team, required the use of an excavator to dig up the house. But this requires permission. Tomorrow you will say something here. So, are you going to dig my courtroom?, said the judge. What is recovered is a 9mm pistol. We don't know if it was planted or salvaged. You show me from any criminal case law that to investigate a crime, the police without any order can uproot a person by applying a bulldozer, Chhaya told the government lawyer. Even the DIG, IG or DG has to go through the full range of law. It's only because they run the police department that they can't break into anyone's house, Chhaya said, ordering that the incident be brought to the attention of senior law enforcement officers. inside.

