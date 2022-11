Stylist Mimi Cuttrell talks about Hollywood’s vintage obsession and her role at Depop – WWD

In recent months, some of Hollywood’s hottest new looks have been oldies, from the vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer dress that TikTok star Addison Rae wore to the LACMA gala (her archive footage also got stronger during other events). ), to Bella Hadid’s Tom Ford-era white Gucci dress at the Cannes Film Festival. Further proof of second-hand fashion’s skyrocketing value, vintage dealer Doris Raymond’s sale at Julien’s Auctions this week exceeded expectations with a Chanel Couture dress selling for $68,750, 22 times the original estimate. No wonder the resale wars are heating up. In brick and mortar, Richard Wainwright, creator of popular vintage fair A Current Affair, has just opened Arcade, a permanent co-op space at The Row in downtown Los Angeles. Fashionphile makes its appearance at Fred Segal. And eBay just opened a store in New York’s Diamond District that allows customers to sell and buy locally. Online, Resee has just entered into an exclusive partnership with Alaïa on the high end, and GoodwillFinds.com has just launched on the low end of the market, which should reach 80 billion dollars in sales by 2026. The pre-loved trend has turned Hollywood stylists into archival fashion curators, including Mimi Cuttrell, who was just picked by Gen Z’s beloved online resale marketplace Depop as its ambassador, launching his own shop on the site. The stylist, who works with Gigi Hadid, Maude Apatow and Ariana Grande, hosted a holiday dinner for the stockist Thursday night at Horses in Hollywood, where she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier striped tube dress and a pair of Louis Vuitton logo slides which she found on Depop. “It’s a combination of recycling and standing out,” she said of vintage’s appeal among celebrities now, sharing on her phone her ways of navigating the massive inventory, including following favorite sellers (some of whom were at the celebratory event), and creators, then navigating from high to low prices. “There are so many special pieces…Gaultier, Dior, everyone knows who works for me. I have shelves and racks from Depop and my customers love vintage too. It’s fun to reuse clothes, not waste so much and find some really special finds,” she said. Peer-to-peer electronic communications company Depop was founded in 2011 and is based in London. Harry Styles stylist Harry Lambert is also a brand ambassador for the site, which was acquired by Etsy Inc. last year in a $1.62 billion deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/stylist-mimi-cutrell-on-hollywoods-vintage-obsession-her-new-role-at-depop-1235424485/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos