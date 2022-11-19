Candace Cameron Bure has a new home for the holidays…… | News and reports

The Hallmark Channel has turned holiday movies into a festive, enjoyable, and always snowy empire. But this year, the network lost one of its Christmas queens to new competition.

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family, founded in 2021 by former Hallmark executive Bill Abbott.

“I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians who love the Lord,” she says. “And [they] wanted to promote religious programming and good family entertainment.

Bure – an outspoken evangelical with her own line of DaySpring Bible Devotionsa son at Liberty University, and a brother which also brings faith to Hollywood – was drawn to the new network’s emphasis on faith and family programming.

The change comes just as Hallmark is preparing to launch its first Christmas romantic comedy centered on a same-sex couple, but Bure said his departure was not a response to LGBT representation on the network. She said her contract at Hallmark was over and that Great American Family offered her a new opportunity.

When Bure recently Told the the wall street journal that she thinks the new network will “keep traditional marriage at its core” rather than feature same-sex couples, she received a flurry of criticism from celebrities like dancer JoJo Siwa and country singer Maren Morris.

“I have a simple message: I still love you”, Bure replied to critics in an Instagram post this week. “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name calling, I love you.”

His comment about “traditional marriage” prompted further discussion on both networks. Abbott had left Hallmark Channel’s parent company, Crown Media, after a debate on whether to run ads featuring same-sex marriage. He also said his departure was unrelated to the controversy.

During Abbott’s tenure at Crown Media, he watched low-budget Christmas movies — for all their predictability and cheesiness — turn into big business.

Hallmark Channel’s annual lineup of dozens of holiday Originals (31 this year) has put the network at the top for female viewers and weekend programming. It grossed $148 million, more income than any other cable or broadcast channel in November and December of last year. Comfortably familiar and family-friendly, the films have broad appeal, including among Christian viewers.

The Hallmark Channel, which boasts more than 1 million subscribers, is readily available on streaming platforms and cable packages. Great American Family is currently harder to find, although it’s available as a Hulu or Sling add-on, among other possibilities.

Bure appeared in 29 Hallmark films between 2008 and 2021. Playing “Holly” in Hallmark’s moonlight and mistletoe was his return to television after a decade of absence. She also starred in one of her biggest holiday hits, Swapped for Christmas. (She said in September, she still plans to partner with Hallmark on her DaySpring line.)

Great American Family has 18 original holiday films in its lineup this year, telling the stories of all kinds of women – a caterer, an ice skater, a farmer, an advertising executive, a travel blogger, a singer and a restaurant owner – who find love in a festive setting at Christmas. Bure stars as the busy mother of teenagers in A Christmas… a present.

Even before the launch of the new network, the popularity of merry Christmas romantic comedies had already spread to other platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Lifetime. Great American Family’s message around “faith, family, and country” seems poised to appeal to conservative Christians, including those who might not be interested in watching a same-sex couple on Hallmark.

Great American Family is streaming Christmas movies 24 hours a day from October 21 through Christmas, rivaling Hallmark’s Christmas countdown lineup.

The network has signed contracts with several players linked to Bure, including its former Full house co-stars Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber and wonderful years star Danica McKellar, who started visit Bure’s Church, Shepherd Church in Los Angeles.

Abbott argues that “spiritual or religious content is largely underserved”. Regarding the potential for same-sex romance, he said in Deadline“It’s definitely 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says ‘Yes, that’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’

Advertisers are drawn to the audience of the new network. Great American Family doubled its prices and the number of advertising engagements this year, according revenue director Kristen Roberts.

The rise of Great American Family accompanies other faith-based media platforms in the entertainment market. The Daily Wire podcast network, which appeals to many conservative Christians, is in the top 10 of the charts, and Christian children’s shows like Minno Kids and Yippee have been created as alternatives to mainstream platforms. Although they lack the reach of their secular counterparts, Pure Flix and FaithStream TV continue to market family and faith-based programming.

Although Bure continues to face pushback for joining a network whose films focus on traditional marriage, fans have been supportive of her.

Billy Hallowell, faith journalist and friend of Bure written in the washington time that Bure “did not compromise truth but never sacrificed love to express his values”.

“Create your own network if you don’t like the network someone else is helping to build”, wrote conservative Christian radio host Dana Loesch, pushing against Bure’s criticism. “The eight billionth person was just born this week, so there’s no shortage of eyeballs. … I’ll be watching.”

On Instagram, Bure expressed her desire for inclusion because “I have never been interested in proselytizing through my stories, but in celebrating the greatness of God in our lives through the stories I tell.”

“God’s love and God’s compassion are at the forefront. It all comes from the LOVE that God himself showered on mankind when he offered joy and forgiveness on the first morning of Christmas 2000 years ago,” she told her followers. “That’s why I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace with millions of people around the world.”