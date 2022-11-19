“Immersive” entertainment is all the rage





At “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” art images of Tutankhamun’s tomb are projected onto screens that surround visitors. Photo: Clifford A. Sobel

Attendance is low at the cinema and museumsbut people are flocking to “immersive” shows that let them wander (virtually) through a Van Gogh painting, King Tut’s tomb or a surreal fantasy world. Why is this important: People yearn to ditch their couches and phone screens for transcendent experiences that allow them to move and mingle, without being tethered to a theater seat or virtual reality headset. Driving the news: The surprise popularity of the half-dozen competing immersive Van Gogh exhibitions that have hit the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped open the floodgates for similar shows, which render the art and artifacts of world class more accessible and attractive. Advances in projection mapping allow producers to create dazzling shows.

“You walk in and you’re transported to another world,” says Gilles Paquin, CEO of Paquin Entertainment Group, which is behind the “Beyond King Tut” show that just opened in several cities in the United States and Canada. “It puts you in a zen place, a calming place.” What is happening: Production companies specializing in concerts and stage shows are now racing to open immersive entertainment divisions, in part because the original “Immersive Van Gogh” made big money. The company behind “Immersive Van Gogh”, Lighthouse Immersive, “reported selling more than 5 million tickets between February 2021 and May 2022, indicating that one in 90 Americans purchased a ticket.” according Artnet News.

Van Gogh’s Lighthouse Shows Generated $250 Million in Overall Revenue, MarketWatch reports not to mention $30 million from gift shops. Now you can also walk through the work of monnet and Klimtand Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Other immersive experiences, some inspired by the abstract weirdness of meow wolf include the exterior Lumina night walks and indoor shows such as Inter_a “Fantasia” type screen that just opened in beta in New York.

Inter_ features a “sound bath” and interactive tunnels of light, plus bubbles that release as guests progress.

“Hopefully down the road the bubbles will fill with fog and smells,” said show co-founder Ryan Nelson. “It will be a very nice olfactory experience.” The trend is hitting airports and public transport stations too: A new facility at Newark Liberty International Airport was designed by Moment Factory, which also implemented a “color bath” at Shinjuku station in Tokyo and multimedia diversions at Los Angeles International Airport. Some shows like Superrealwho play last summer at the famous Cunard Building in lower Manhattan capitalizing on the architectural uniqueness of their venue. At the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibition in New York last summer, visitors could sit “inside” the paintings. Photo: Clifford A. Sobel What they say : When the Van Gogh show hit Paris in 2019, “I couldn’t understand how you could have a very successful immersive show in a market where you had all the biggest museums in the world, and then I realized it was a new art form, if you want,” Paquin said. Immersive shows transform audience members from passive participants into active participants, explained Jamie Reilly, general manager of Moment Factory.

“You blur the lines between what’s real and what’s surreal, what’s digital and what’s physical,” she told Axios. Yes, but: Critics and audience members have called some shows disappointing, cheesy, and expensive. Van Gogh’s shows “distill fin-de-siècle French painting into amusement as engrossing as a nursery mobile”, a New York Times reviewer mocked.

The daily beast asked from “Monet’s Garden”: “Does this really do justice to Monet’s wonderment?” The bottom line: Shows that combine art, music and an upbeat vibe are a perfect fit with the current zeitgeist for wellness, mindfulness and mental health. “We really encourage people to leave their problems behind,” says Nelson of Inter_, which is run by a company called Jobi.

“We want to create experiences that give people a reason to get out of their homes and engage with each other.” SuperReal, which played at the Cunard Building in Manhattan last summer, was a trippy experience for viewers, who could lounge on giant beanbags. Photo: Clifford A. Sobel

