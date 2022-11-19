Rock legend Todd Rundgren launches cannabis brand with Royal Oak’s Chef – Macomb Daily

Todd Rundgren is the first to recognize that being part of a cannabis brand is no small feat.

“I was long, I guess, a lawyer for a while,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said by phone from New Orleans. “I don’t necessarily say, ‘Hey, everybody drop everything and go smoke some weed!’ But I have never been shy about the fact that I have used mind-altering substances for various purposes – often for creative purposes.

“So, yeah, it’s no exaggeration.”

Rundgren — currently on tour with Daryl Hall and playing two shows in Michigan next week — has teamed up with Royal Oak-based Cheef, a cannabis and CBD manufacturer that distributes throughout Michigan and Washington state. . He launched the Hello, It’s Weed line (named after his 1973 hit “Hello, It’s Me”)—including two strains, Michigan Cookies and Soi Mintz—with appearances at House of Dank stores in Ypsilanti and Grand Rapids.

“It was kind of out of the blue,” Rundgren, 74, said of the partnership, which started with a discussion of “something musical” but spread to cannabis strains. “I fully admit, this kind of business is not something I’m used to. Usually I just make music and give it to someone else to figure out how to market it. I’m kind of involved in tagging in a way that I haven’t been in music, because it’s kind of a personality-based process.

Both Rundgren strains are rebranded from a few regular Cheef products (grown mostly in Marshall, Michigan), though he says a custom strain may come later. He was hands-on in terms of packaging (the moniker Hello, It’s Weed came late in the process, he says) and deciding which strains would carry his name, although Rundgren had help from “very experienced and trusted. Let me say that, without going into details, members of the hip-hop community were involved.

Rundgren says his own experience with drugs began when he was in his 20s — “Rare, considering the people I hung out with,” he notes — and at the suggestion of a friend who was also a doctor. “It gave me a completely different perspective on my world at that time,” says Rundgren, who nonetheless views it as “primarily therapeutic, secondary recreational” and primarily a tool in his creative quiver. “It caused me to adapt my songwriting to my newly improved outlook on things,” he explains, pointing to works such as his eclectic 1973 album “A Wizard, A True Star” as a sign that “something thing was definitely happening.”

In the meantime, being new to the cannabis business, Rundgren takes time and observes how everything works. “I’m not competing with Snoop Dogg, let’s put it that way,” he says. “I’m not in competition with someone who has already built a small empire around him. We’re doing it right now for fun and to see if people react. And if it works well, we will probably progress.

Rundgren also has plenty of music to keep him busy. This year he toured in partnership with Daryl Hall (Rundgren produced Hall & Oates’ 1974 “War Babies” album) and as part of two all-star packages – the “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today” tour the Beatles and a “Celebrating David Bowie” release. In October, he released “Space Force,” his first new album in five years, featuring collaborations with Sparks, the Roots, Thomas Dolby, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and others.

Rundgren plans to take “a good long rest” at his current home in Hawaii after the last batch of dates with Hall, but the two will be on the road together again in 2023, he says.

“Well, certainly from a touring standpoint, I haven’t been this busy since touring with Ringo (Starr, 2012-2017),” Rundgren says. “In a way, the most rewarding or meaningful thing I do is touring with Daryl, because it exposes me to a new audience. I have an hour to myself just to do my material, then I do encores (of Hall) with him. And Daryl strictly shoots one show and then one day off… so there’s not that kind of grueling routine that can be super stressful at times.

“And I can play with his great group. They play really well, whether it’s my material or Daryl’s, and they keep playing it better and better. I just show up and make music. I think it works well for both of us. »

Todd Rundgren performs with Daryl Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 21 at the Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor. 734-668-8397 or michtheatre.org. Rundgren will also be promoting his new cannabis brand Hello, It’s Weed at noon Monday at the House of Dank, 50 Ecorse Road, Suite B, Ypsilanti, and at noon on Wednesday November 23 at House of Dank, 3510 E. Mall Drive SE, Grand Rapids ahead of his show with Hall that night at DeVos Performance Hall (devosperformancehall.com). More information about the brand via letscheef.com.