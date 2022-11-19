Entertainment
Miami Gardens police sergeant claims lack of 911 response contributed to wife’s death
HOLLYWOOD, Florida. In a life or death situation, when all else fails and you need help, you call 911. But what happens when no one answers? For a man, he thinks that’s what led to his wife’s death.
I called for help and they let me down. No one picked up the phone, Delroy Burgess said.
Tears stream down his face as he describes the final moments he held his 35-year-old wife and life partner for the very last time.
I saw her die in front of me because she didn’t get the help she deserved, he tells Local 10 News.
It happened on Halloween night, just before 5 o’clock. He received a call from his 65-year-old wife Rocklyn saying she was having trouble breathing. That’s when Burgess, a Miami Gardens police sergeant, called his captain and rushed to his Hollywood home.
(I) opened the door, walked in and she was sitting on the couch struggling to breathe, he recalled.
He quickly called 911, but said no one responded to his call for help.
During this time, I noticed that she had stopped thrashing and become limp. After it rang several times, I hung up the phone and called my dispatcher and said, can you call for me? My wife does not answer. “
Burgess says he called a second time and there was no response. Unfortunately, his wife lost her life.
When you fail your citizens like this, lives are lost. I lost my partner of 35 years, Burgess said in tears.
Local 10 News contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office who confirmed that the first 911 call received at 4:36 p.m. went unanswered.
When the dispatcher tried to call back, no one picked up, according to BSO.
The second 911 call was received at 4:44 a.m. That call, they confirmed, also went unanswered.
Ultimately, a Hollywood sergeant responded to Burgess’ house 14 minutes later, with firefighters arriving just a minute later.
BSO sent this summary of its log of the incident.
-
The first incoming call arrived at 4:36:49 p.m. The caller disconnected at 4:37:42 p.m.
-
A BSO 911 operator attempted to redial at 4:38:29 p.m. This call went unanswered.
-
Based on the first hangup, a CAD event was created at 16:39:16. A Hollywood sergeant was notified of the call at 4:40:19 p.m. A Hollywood unit was dispatched at 4:47:02 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 4:50:27 p.m.
-
The second incoming call arrived at 4:44:37 p.m. The caller disconnected at 4:45:01 p.m.
-
A BSO 911 operator attempted to dial back at 4:45:10 p.m. This call went unanswered.
-
A Fire Rescue call was created after receiving a call from Miami Gardens police at 4:44:24 p.m. Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived at 4:51:31 p.m.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office sent this statement:
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently reviewing the handling of emergency calls in this incident.
I think they have to fix the system; lives depend on it, says Burgess.
Local 10 News reported about 911 previously unanswered calls in Broward County. They told us it was due to a lack of staff. Since June, they said they have hired 74 operators but there are still 38 vacancies.
BSO sent Local 10 News these tips to remember when calling 911:
-
Only call 911 in an actual emergency. If your problem is not an emergency, call BSO’s non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).
-
When you call 911, do not hang up. Your call will be answered. If you hang up and call back, your call goes to the back of the queue.
-
If your call is disconnected or you hang up, a 911 operator will call you back.
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2022/11/18/miami-gardens-police-sergeant-says-lack-of-911-response-contributed-to-wifes-death/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
