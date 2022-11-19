5 problematic man-child characters in Bollywood





All is fair in Bollywood, love and war. That, at least, is how our filmmakers see it. Bollywood is complicit in making problematic behaviors like body shaming and stalking seem romantic and humorous in the name of entertainment. Bollywood has repeatedly let us down with objectionable content on every level, from obscene lyrics to the normalization of toxic masculinity. Glorifying the characters and behaviors of the children of man is also a gift wrapped and given to us. We all loved those stereotypical grown men who didn’t act in the calm, serious, or sensible way you’d expect of someone his age, which seems to be quite problematic in movies about growing up in adulthood. Here is a list of some of the most problematic man-child characters in Bollywood. Problematic man-child characters in Bollywood: Gautam Mehra from The Return of Villain Ek The male lead in the film, Gautam Mehra, is portrayed by Arjun Kapoor. Since Gautam does not like defeat, he constantly repeats:Marna Chaléga, Harna Nahieven to his father. To demonstrate his fragile ego, the man causes a scene at his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. He then becomes obsessed with Aarvi, although she initially expresses no interest in him. Until she does, and he ends up turning on her because he’s a complete villain and he’s only out to get her. Ayan from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ayan, along with Ranbir Kapoor, was the ultimate example of male entitlement. He totally didn’t understand that Alizeh just didn’t love him the way he wanted because he was unable to handle her rejection. He had been brought up to consider himself a true gem, so how could a woman reject him? Ayan was first and foremost a man-child who constantly nagged to get his way and couldn’t bear to accept that no one was tasked with indulging his whims and fancies. Badrinath to Bride of Badrinath Meet Varun Dhawan badri, another man-child who couldn’t accept rejection. The man went mad after his first rejection and started stalking Vaidehi relentlessly until his ‘no’ suddenly turned into ‘yes’. Bollywood masala in its most problematic and clichéd form. Later in the film, on the orders of his retarded father, Badri actually kidnaps Vaidehi as revenge for leaving him at the wedding. Suggested reading:Does the strong female lead character trope have reverse implications for women? Kabir Singh of Kabir Singh Kabir Singh has already been the subject of far too many words and writings, all of which criticized how toxic the man was. Since he had the courage to believe that he possesses Preeti simply because he is attracted to her, this man has taken the proverb “all is fair in love and war” far too seriously. Although he is mean, misogynistic and abusive, the entire film portrays him as an unconventional and outspoken lover. Rahul of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan in KKHH, was a toxic child man. Let’s start with the fact that he simply refused to admit that Anjali was a better basketball player, and according to him, basketball is not a sport for women. He was the first to mock Anjali’s appearance when she tried to woo him while adorned with her naivety. But then, years later, Anjali suddenly appears ‘pretty’ and ‘feminine’ to Rahul, and we see him swooning in front of her within seconds.

