Bandipora teenager who recreates scenes from Bollywood movies becomes popular on social media





An aspiring actor, Faisal Sheikh, is becoming popular on various social networking sites for recreating actor videos from popular scenes from Bollywood movies.

Faisal Sheikh, 19, a resident of Ashtingo village in Bandipora district, has gained a huge number of fans on different social networks, especially on Facebook after sharing his acting videos.

So far, he has made 450 videos. He has around 50 remix videos of different films on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

Faisal said his acting videos get a good response from viewers. He has about 4,000 subscribers for his Youtube channel; his Facebook page has 47,000 likes.

“On average, my acting videos get 10,000 views on Facebook,” he said, adding that his remake of a scene from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa – The Rise garnered about 14 million views. seen on his Facebook page.

To make these videos, Faisal has a team that includes his close friends – Salman, Sahil and another boy named Faisal.

Faisal, a movie buff, was prone to acting from an early age. It happened that one day, while watching a movie on television at home, he thought of recreating a scene.

“I started copying and practicing in a room,” he said, adding that with constant practice he learned the skill.

Now the next challenge for him was to demonstrate his skills before others. After his family members, he wanted to demonstrate his acting talent in front of a wider audience.

For this, he decided to record his game in front of a camera via his mobile phone.

“Initially, no one was interested in starring in my videos,” Faisal said, adding that with persistent effort he was able to persuade his friends to participate. When social media was inaccessible in Kashmir, Faisal used to share his acting videos via Bluetooth with his friends who shared them with others.

After social media became accessible in Kashmir, Faisal started uploading his videos on different social media and became an internet sensation.

Faisal said that while he made a few dollars from his videos, he didn’t play videos for money.

“Acting is my passion and I have been pursuing my passion since childhood,” he said, adding that wherever he went, people recognized him for his acting. He said he worked very hard to play and learned it through his own efforts.

Besides acting, Faisal directs and edits his videos himself. He visits different locations to keep his remake videos as close to the original scenes as possible.

His remake video of a comedic scene from the Bollywood movie, Run, where comedian Vijay Raaz dives into a dirty canal is an example to appreciate his talent.

Although Faisal has played different characters, he enjoys playing negative roles.

Many local actors praised him for his brilliant acting and suggested he enroll in a good acting school.

Faisal, who is in Class XII at Aloosa Higher Secondary School, wants to be a superstar.

“I want to be a superstar who can create his own class,” he said.

In addition to acting in remake videos, Faisal has performed on stage. He has performed to live audiences in Kupwara, Jammu and elsewhere.

He also participated in auditions to become a professional actor. “I hope I qualify for the auditions so I can take my acting to the next level,” he said. This report is filed by the ANI news service. TheNewsMill accepts no responsibility for such content.

