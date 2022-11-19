Entertainment
Hollywood celebrities including Elijah Wood and Mark Hamill swoop down on Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential race
The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood and star wars Actor Mark Hamill was among many Hollywood woke celebrities who once again found themselves shouting ‘the sky is falling’ in response to Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign.
During a 69-minute speech on Tuesday evening, the former president announced his 2024 presidential campaign at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, unveiling his plans for what he called a “national-scale program.”
“This is what we call a program of national greatness, because our country can be greater than it has ever been,” Trump said, as transcribed by Breitbart.
“Our country is no longer big,” the former president said. “It’s a mess. But our country can be bigger than it has ever been before.
“There will be more, many more in the coming months and there are so many things we need to do,” he continued. “The road ahead of us will not be easy. I will keep America out of stupid and unnecessary foreign wars, as I did four years ago.
“We will have peace again through strength,” Trump said, before proposing that “to protect our people from the unthinkable threat of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles, the United States must also build a new generation at the forefront. of technology”. missile defense shield.
“We need it,” he said, pointedly referring to Russia’s imminent threats of nuclear escalation in its failed invasion of Ukraine. “One word I refuse to say: Nuclear. We must have it. We need a defensive shield. We have the technology.
Continuing to weigh in on the failures of the Biden administration, Trump then turned to their botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, remarking, “The catastrophe in Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. , where we lost lives, left Americans behind, and left behind $85 billion of the world’s greatest military equipment.
He also criticized the administration for allowing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to go the way it did, telling the crowd, “And then Ukraine, which would never have happened if I was your president.
“Our enemies speak to us with contempt, laughter and derision because of these two events, but there are many more,” he said. “We have a president who falls asleep at world conferences.”
Enter the woke Hollywood elites, who wasted no time and took to social media to cry foul of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
” You all. We won’t do it again, will we? lamented the aforementioned wood. “We had four years that felt like a nightmare and that was it…right?”
“Unfortunately that’s only 2 but yeah that looks like 4,” @chanceroberts0n wrote in turn, strongly implying that the Biden administration has been worse.
“That’s not what I was referring to,” an unamused Woods replied.
Retweeting Republican politician and former news anchor Kari Lake’s endorsement of Trump’s campaign, Hamill scoffed, “President Trump is announcing his 24-year presidential run. He’s a complete and utter embarrassment!
In a follow-up tweet posted several hours later, the star wars The star further whined, “LATEST NEWS: 45 announces failure of future presidential race.”
The Batman actor Jeffrey Wright didn’t throw a punch, saying, “This Trump clown really believes the nonsensical dokekey comes out of his mouth.”
“Trump is a fucking depressant,” he added in an equally mean-spirited tweet.
Sharing a rather biased article from the Washington Post which claims that Trump “as president has formed an insurrection”, The beauty and the Beast Actor Josh Gad praised their signing, exclaiming, “That’s how it goes. Thanks [Washington Post] to continue leading the way.
In a rather uncharacteristically neutral tweet, unfunny comedian Ian Michael Black said: “I’m not really giving a st who’s running for president right now. Just let me enjoy my life for a minute.
“There’s no other way to put it: Donald Trump is a complete and utter jerk,” said notorious liberal director Rob Reiner.
“Not to mention a career criminal,” he added. “It’s time to indict and put the final nail in his corrupt coffin.”
Not wanting to let things go, Reiner would return to the subject the next day to reiterate how he “can’t wait for Donald Trump to become a politically irrelevant indicted felon”, not realizing that it’s comments like this that manage to keep the former president. relevance intact.
‘Trump is the definition of ‘fake populist elite”, decried She-Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, retweeting current President Joe Biden’s statement that “Donald Trump has failed America.”
Without presenting any evidence to back up his next claim, the hopelessly awake actor whined again, “He’s done nothing for working-class people or America except bring down the GOP.”
Finding himself unable to pass up the opportunity to try and deliver the weakest possible dunks to the 45th president, Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Trump announcing about 2024 just when we all just passed By the midterms, it’s like your ugly neighbor putting up bad taste holiday decorations the day after Halloween.
“Let’s enjoy the quiet sound of no negative publicity, not national election headlines already,” he concluded.
Fully aware that she would face no consequences for her outrageous comparison, humorless comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to write tastelessly, “good luck u nazi orange” followed by the hashtag #byeTRUMP.
