Box office of Drishyam 2: the film has the second largest opening for Bollywood in 2022 | Bollywood

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s latest release, Drishyam 2, saw Bollywood’s second-biggest opening of 2022. Released on Friday, Drishyam 2 won 15.38 crores on its first day of release at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 also beat Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu with their opening day collection. (Also read | Drishyam 2 review: Ajay Devgn-starrer surprises you with clever twists in a masala thriller)

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor and Shriya Saran. Drishyam 2 features the mysterious story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. In the film, Tabu reprized her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The film was released on November 18.

Taking to Twitter, business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared a poster of the film. He tweeted: “Drishyam 2 REJUVENATES the industry which was going through a turbulent phase after a series of failures Takes a FLYING START on day 1 SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright Hindi films] * 50 crore plus weekend on cards. Friday 15.38 crore. India biz (business).”

Ajay’s character Vijay in the 2015 hit movie Drishyam made everyone believe that their family had gone on vacation which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction . Ajay reprized his role to continue in place of Vijay in the sequel. The story unfolds on a journey that leaves audiences pondering what their exit might be this time around. The first part, Drishyam, was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, starring Mohanlal.

The film’s review from the Hindustan Times reads: “Although Drishyam 2 justifies the seven-year jump with an advancing story, aging characters, it seems that some things haven’t changed at all. For example , I expected Martin’s canteen to at least get a makeover over all these years and be a bit of a fancy cafeteria. Another thing that I found troubling was that the largest of the departments like Forensics still hasn’t installed any CCTV. Imagine, even Vijay now has access to multiple CCTV footage inside his theater office and on the road outside the police station.”