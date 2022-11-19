Entertainment
Box office of Drishyam 2: the film has the second largest opening for Bollywood in 2022 | Bollywood
Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s latest release, Drishyam 2, saw Bollywood’s second-biggest opening of 2022. Released on Friday, Drishyam 2 won 15.38 crores on its first day of release at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 also beat Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu with their opening day collection. (Also read | Drishyam 2 review: Ajay Devgn-starrer surprises you with clever twists in a masala thriller)
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor and Shriya Saran. Drishyam 2 features the mysterious story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. In the film, Tabu reprized her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The film was released on November 18.
Taking to Twitter, business analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He tweeted: “Drishyam 2 REJUVENATES the industry which was going through a turbulent phase after a series of failures Takes a FLYING START on day 1 SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright Hindi films] * 50 crore plus weekend on cards. Friday 15.38 crore. India biz (business).”
Ajay’s character Vijay in the 2015 hit movie Drishyam made everyone believe that their family had gone on vacation which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction . Ajay reprized his role to continue in place of Vijay in the sequel. The story unfolds on a journey that leaves audiences pondering what their exit might be this time around. The first part, Drishyam, was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, starring Mohanlal.
The film’s review from the Hindustan Times reads: “Although Drishyam 2 justifies the seven-year jump with an advancing story, aging characters, it seems that some things haven’t changed at all. For example , I expected Martin’s canteen to at least get a makeover over all these years and be a bit of a fancy cafeteria. Another thing that I found troubling was that the largest of the departments like Forensics still hasn’t installed any CCTV. Imagine, even Vijay now has access to multiple CCTV footage inside his theater office and on the road outside the police station.”
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-2-box-office-day-1-collection-ajay-devgn-film-has-second-biggest-opening-for-bollywood-in-2022-101668834465902.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Box office of Drishyam 2: the film has the second largest opening for Bollywood in 2022 | Bollywood
- Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
- Joko Widodo, the host of a complicated G-20 that projects Indonesia to the world | International
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- An earthquake in the desert of West Texas causes damage hundreds of miles away in San Antonio
- Hollywood celebrities including Elijah Wood and Mark Hamill swoop down on Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential race
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: November 18
- Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after controversy over Indian historian – email
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- The Lady Crusaders revitalize tennis
- At least 21 killed in Gaza refugee camp fire – BBC News
- bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: IR crowd awaits next chapter of Erdogan and Bibi