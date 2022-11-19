International Men’s Day – International Men’s Day: 6 men from Bollywood movies we’d like to see real

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate all of those strong and extraordinary female figures who have stood out, and rightly so. It is equally right to celebrate those male characters who broke the norm, especially in Bollywood where toxic masculinity is not only reinforced but glorified. So, on International Men’s Day, we’ve chosen six male characters from Hindi films, from young student to septuagenarian, from friend to father, who are worth cheering for.

Sunny Gil is the man we want in our lives, someone who can calmly point out that women’s issues are not just about safety but also about equality, without having to resort to drama. We were that little girl who dropped I love you right after Sunny called Manav when he felt smug about being awake enough to allow his wife to run a business despite no woman having it. had done in his family before. Why does she need your permission? Allowing someone means you’re in a position of authority, control that isn’t equal, Sunny said, calm and collected. Bring me those tissues, stat!

Jai Singh Rathore (Imran Khan) to Abbas Tyrewalas Jaane TuYa Jaane Na

It’s a refreshing change to see a male main character cooking, washing dishes and washing clothes despite not being a stay-at-home husband. He’s just an average guy who was raised by a single mom who didn’t my son-ed him. He is not the saviour; he is the friend who supports you and who will not judge your actions or your feelings even if they seem petty to him.

He is no saint and loses his temper but is never mean, as seen when he breaks up with Meghna. And he’s not the hero who punches people to prove his manhood, he’s all for getting results using his brains. But that doesn’t mean he’s a coward, as he’ll beat Sushant after hitting Aditi, only it’s not to prove his machismo. We wish we had this antithesis of toxic masculinity as a friend. And you know a good one when you see one.

Sahil Mirza (Rajkumar Rao) in Shelly Chopra Dhars Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

A boy meets a girl and falls in love. The boy assumes the girl might like him too, so gets drunk and confesses his feelings to her. The girl rejects him because she is in love with another girl. The boy laughed in disbelief then ran away embarrassed. But he realizes that sometimes relationships don’t have to be romantic, and being friends can often end up being more.

Sahil Mirza not only listens to Sweety’s love affair with Kuhu, he understands and accepts it. He also writes a play to help him come out to his parents. But he never assumes he knows what it is just because he’s an ally; he bends over Sweety’s journals, handed over by her, to flesh out the play. A decent guy who can see beyond his own desires is a rarity and we’d like to take Sahil as a friend in a heartbeat.

Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor) in Imtiaz Alis Jab we met

Brooding Aditya might not have been too keen on spending time with the effervescent Geet, but once he realizes he has no other choice, he accepts all of his wacky ideas, from spending a night in a not-so-decent hotel jumping into ponds helping her run away to marry her boyfriend. And though he’s not shy about questioning his decisions, Aditya never once tries to be the man and tell him he knows best. The best part? When Geet realizes he has fallen in love with her, he responds by saying: you look very nice to mebut wow my problem of them. Absolutely tujhe tension it is not necessary to take.

In a scenario where Bollywood glorifies stalkers, abusers and men who can’t take no for an answer (looking at you Raanjhana, Kabir Singh and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Aditya is like a sigh of relief.

Bhaskar Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) at Shoojit Sircar figure

It doesn’t matter how badly Bhaskor and Piku fight, how annoyed Piku is by his father’s petulance, or how openly Bhaskor doesn’t hide the fact that he would do anything to keep his daughter close. Ultimately, Bhaskor is her daughter’s greatest champion and respects her decisions. Some might say her views on marriage, marriage without purpose, is low IQ and it shouldn’t be about serving her husband and providing sex may have to do with babysitting her daughter close, but those who say it could actually take the Pikus Agency away from her, of her choosing not to marry to take care of her father. A dad who isn’t shy about acknowledging his daughters’ emotional, economic and sexual independence is a rare find on screen and thanks Shoojit Sircar for that one.

Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) to Shimit Amins Chak De! India

Why Kabir Khan you may think. He is, after all, just another man who goes ahead and tells women what to do. But it’s how he views women that puts him on the list. He doesn’t see the players he coaches as women but as athletes, and that makes all the difference. He pushes them too hard because he has a point to prove, not because they are women.

When Krishna tells him that they don’t have the strength of men, he tells them that he is not pushing them for strength but for intention. He doesn’t rush to fight their battles but he makes sure he has his back. He refuses to acknowledge the Tripathis ranking of the men’s team against the women’s team, instead insisting that the match will be between the Tripathis team and his team. He listens to Vidya’s dilemma but doesn’t tell her what to do. We would have liked to have had a coach who would treat us fairly.