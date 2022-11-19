THINGS TO DO: Brevard Cultural Alliance highlights Brevard Entertainment’s best bets!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS NOW!

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA Brevard Cultural Alliance highlights some of Brevard Entertainment’s best bets!

Join Cocoa Beach Main Street Friday nights from 6-10 p.m. on Minutemen Causeway.

Friday Fest is a fun way to explore local businesses and vendors while listening to amazing live music. It’s free and family friendly.

Enjoy a live band, DJ, street dancing, food trucks, local artisan vendors showcasing their unique crafts, face painting and balloon animals, then you can have a cool one at the beer/wine tent. For more information, Click here.

November 18 – December 18: White Christmas at Titusville Playhouse

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance number after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to their Christmas pageant at a Vermont pavilion, which happens to be owned by former Army Commander Bob and Phils.

It has a dazzling score with well-known standards including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano and the perennial title track, White Christmas. For more information, Click here.

November 18: Resurrection: A Tribute Journey to the King Center Journey

Resurrection A Journey Tribute, considered the gold standard by which all Journey tributes are measured, faithfully recreates the experience of a 1980s Journey concert.

Each show is a brilliant reproduction of sights and sounds that captivate and transport audiences to the glorious age of arena rock. Resurrection A Journey Tribute is The Journey Experience! For more information, Click here.

November 18 – December 4: Peter Pan at the Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse

Based on the classic tale by JM Barries and featuring an unforgettable score, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and played family favorites of all time, full of magic, warmth and adventure, Peter Pan is the perfect show for the kid in all of us. who dreamed of flying high and never growing up.

This high-flying Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and has delighted audiences for 60 years. For more information, Click here.

November 18: David Cook at the King Center

David Cook (winner of the seventh season of American Idol) certainly knows the way around a good song. His debut album, Analog Heart, came out before Idol, and his latest album, Digital Vein, capped off this chapter of Cooks’ career nicely.

David continues to find success, not only for himself but also as a writer for other artists and on tour around the world. For more information, Click here.

November 19 & 20: ArtWorks Fine Arts Festival at Eau Gallie Arts District

The ArtWorks 2022 fine arts festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Melbourne’s Eau Gallie arts district. Held along Highland Avenue, ArtWorks features artist-jurors who will exhibit artwork for sale; and they will also be creating new artwork in their booths.

The annual Brevard Porcelain Artists exhibition will take place at the Civic Center of Eau Gallie, as well as Authors for Authors, Meet the Authors, book sale. For more information, Click here.

November 19: Art by the River

The Sebastian River Art Club presents Art by the River on Saturday at scenic Riverview Park in Sebastian. Local artists exhibit and sell their work. Meet the artists who create in a variety of mediums such as oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media, photography, sculpture, and more, at this free show.

All original works are for sale, as well as prints, maps and small works. For more information, Click here.

November 19: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at the King Center

Armed with nothing but their quick wits, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show.

Known to viewers for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin & Brad improvise new tunes every night based on audience input and input.

Interactive in every sense of the word, Colin & Brad will take the audience on a comical tightrope walker act. For more informationClick here.

November 20: Meet the MOB at the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum

You are invited to meet the MOB, Brevard Museums, on Sundays from 1-4pm at the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum in Titusville.

Join representatives from nonprofit MOB members that include historic homes, nature centers, and aviation, law enforcement, and space museums.

Together, the MOB represents Brevard County’s unique heritage for residents to enjoy. For more information, Click here.

November 20: Foreigner: The Greatest Hits at the King Center

With 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner are universally hailed as one of the world’s most popular rock bands, with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now topping 80. million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time and the world’s #1 hit, I Want To Know What Love Is. For more information, Click here.

Until November 20: HMS Pinafore at Surfside Players

Surfside Players presents HMS Pinafore. Gilbert and Sullivan are the undisputed masters of comic operetta and the proud parents of modern musical comedy.

That their works are in greater demand today than when they were created over a century ago is proof enough of their enduring brilliance. For more information, Click here.

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS