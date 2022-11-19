Puma attacking dog on leash in Hollywood Hills filmed





A gruesome scene unfolded in the Hollywood Hills when a dog walker came face to face with a mountain lion, which was likely P-22. It happened in a residential area in the early evening. The dogs’ owner says the encounter should serve as a warning to others to be aware of the dangers of wildlife lurking in the area. The cougar was captured on security footage emerging from bushes and on a residential street near the Hollywood Reservoir. Around the same time, the dog walker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs near Creston and Durand Drives. The mountain lion is seen suddenly stopping and taking a crouched position, a reaction to spotting dogs. Moments later, the mountain lion attacked. I felt the tug and heard Piper scream, the man said of the dog on a leash. I turn around and just saw a face. I didn’t know what it was. It was likely P-22, an 11-year-old mountain lion known to live and prowl around Griffith Park. It was like a two or three second struggle, the man said. He had Piper in his mouth. He didn’t growl at all. I didn’t even hear it. I never had any luck. Piper did not survive, but the second dog the man was walking was unharmed. My wife and I got Piper in 2014, said Daniel Jimenez, owner of Pipers. We rescued her and she was just the sweetest dog. We have just been devastated by the loss of our little dog. Jimenez was out celebrating his daughter’s birthday the night Piper was killed. He remembers receiving a bizarre text from the dog walker that read: The cougar attacked and took away your dog. Killed your dog. We thought it was a joke, but it turned out to be real and we were shocked, Jimenez said. Jimenez doesn’t blame the mountain lion, saying it only does what wild animals naturally hunt for food. But the incident happened in the early evening, when many people usually walk their dogs. Jimenez says this is a public safety issue that residents should be aware of. I don’t want anything bad to happen to P-22, Jimenez said. I just want people to be safe there so nothing like this happens again. Local park services have not confirmed that the mountain lion is indeed P-22, but the mountain lion was seen wandering in P-22 territory and was spotted wearing a collar.



