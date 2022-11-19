Dead to Me star Christina Applegate’s ultra-private Hollywood home amid MS diagnosis



















Christina Applegate home: Dead to Me star Christina lives in Hollywood and her home is a wellness sanctuary after her MS diagnosis

dead to me star Christina Applegatewho recently talked about her harrowing MS diagnosislives in the middle of Hollywood. MORE: Christina Applegate cries as she honors her daughter at the Walk of Fame ceremony velvet ropes reports that the actress first bought her home for $950,000 in 1995 and has lived there ever since. The property itself was originally built in 1985, and it is so impressive with four bedrooms and as many bathrooms. Loading player… WATCH: Christina Applegate stars in dead to me The grounds are very secluded which provides plenty of privacy which is just as good as the star has a lovely pool outside to enjoy. MORE: Christina Applegate prepares for first public outing since MS diagnosis The 4,740 square feet of living space is abundant and there is also a two-car garage, these are real highlights of the estate gem. The velvet ropes The article reveals that it was a flood in the property that encouraged Christina to renovate, giving it a makeover. Christina’s house is so beautiful Christina now has an all-white kitchen worthy of her Hollywood location, complete with island and stainless steel double oven. Living the dream! We’re sure it’s the perfect place to rest and relax amid the star’s painful health issues. Talk to People on the set of the last season of dead to meChristina said filming the final season was “as difficult as you might think”, due to her MS. Christina just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame The star explained that she could only work five hours a day because she was “tired all the time”, but her co-stars fully understood the situation, embracing the actress. Recently, Christina revealed her own Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and her loyal fans rushed to send their love for the star, writing on Instagram, “I love her and it breaks my heart to watch her suffer.” RELATED: Christina Applegate Explains Why She Looks So Different in Dead to Me’s New Series The star appeared barefoot at the ceremony, as wearing shoes can sometimes be unstable and uncomfortable with her condition. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

