Women’s Soccer: Quick Recap: Northwestern 2, Vanderbilt 1 Women’s Soccer: Quick Recap: Northwestern 2, Vanderbilt 1





For only the third time in program history, Northwestern (16-4-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten) heads for the Sweet Sixteen. Facing Vanderbilt (12-5-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, the Wildcats scored two second-half goals to secure a 2-1 win at the very first meeting of the two programs. The game got off to a slow start as both teams failed to score a shot until the 35th minute. However, after a quiet first half, the second half brought plenty of action. The scoring started with junior midfielder Josie Aulicino 53rd minute goal on a well-placed cross from junior midfielder Ingrid Falls. Junior Midfielder Bridget Mitchell doubled the Cats’ lead on his first career goal with nine minutes left in the game. After an 82nd-minute Commodores penalty to cut the lead to one, NU held off their relentless onslaught to claim victory. Here are three takeaways from NU’s 2-1 win over Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Aulicino continues to produce Going into last Saturday’s first-round game against SIUE, Aulicino – a third-team All-Big Ten selection — led the team with seven goals and eight assists. Since then, the Northville, Michigan native collected two goals and two assists, including one of each against Vanderbilt. Shortly after half-time, Aulicino broke the 0-0 tie after a deflected cross landed right at her feet, leaving only the keeper between her and the net. The Cats’ second goal came from Aulicino’s deflected shot, which Mitchell quickly rebounded and hit. The Cats take a huge break After the first goal, both teams continued to go back and forth. After several significant possessions by both teams, the Commodores seemed to have tied the game with a goal in the 68th minute of graduate defender Abena Aidoo. Vanderbilt Graduate Midfielder Brooke Vandyke ran into the box and made a goal attempt that appeared to go in. However, shortly before crossing the goal line, Aidoo came from behind and kicked the ball in, celebrating soon after. But Aidoo was called offside, nullifying the equalizer and keeping the match at 1-0. More history made In addition to doing the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2016, the win is NU’s 16th this year, tied for most in program history. During the regular season, the Cats racked up 23 goals in Big Ten play as eight players were named All-Big Ten, both representing the most in program history. With the victory, the Cats will face the winner of the first seed UCLA and UCF on Sunday, trying to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @lucaskim_15 Related stories: — Women’s soccer: Fourth-seeded Northwestern comfortably beats SIUE 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second round — Women’s soccer: Fourth seed Northwestern looks to continue historic season against SIUE in NCAA Tournament — Women’s soccer: 12th Northwestern upset by 21st Penn State in Big Ten semifinals

