Former DMACC and Broadway actor Antoine L. Smith returns to Iowa

Smith has performed in several Broadway musicals, including “The Color Purple”, “Cinderella” and “Miss Saigon”.

ANKENY, Iowa Antoine L. Smith left the Broadway stage and returned to Iowa to lead a workshop at his alma mater. The Sioux City native is a graduate of the Iowa Culinary Institute at DMACC in 2005. Now, Smith is back in town, leading a workshop for DMACC theater students and performing at a scholarship fundraising event at the institute. DMACC is thrilled to welcome Antoine back to campus, said Carl Lindberg, President of DMACC Ankeny Theater at DMACC’s Simon Estes School of Fine Arts. Antoine is a wonderfully talented performer and professional who continues to achieve great things through dedication. Our current students are excited to learn from him. The former DMACC currently stars in “MJ: The Musical“, as Berry Gordy. The musical follows the story of icon Michael Jackson and his dangerous 1992 world tour. Smith’s list of Broadway billboards is long, having starred in “Carousel,” the Grammy and Tony Award-winning revival of “The Color Purple,” as well as “Memphis” and “Cinderella.” Smith studied vocal performance at the University of South Dakota before studying culinary arts, which he saw as a way to be creative while earning money. Besides acting, I love to create in the kitchen and I thought to myself that I could always cook in a restaurant somewhere while I was auditioning for a theater job, he said. Smith says he was singing karaoke when some “Sesame Street: Live” cast members saw him perform and asked him to audition for their show. From there he moved to New York for “Sesame Street: Live” before joining “Cats”. In an interview with Local 5, Lindeberg shared what Smith’s visit means to the DMAAC community. “Antoine has been incredibly gracious with his time being here and joining us. It’s exciting to see that someone can come from Iowa and the Midwest and get to these big stages,” Lindeberg said. And Smith’s advice to his DMACC community and aspiring actors in Iowa? “I would say, literally anything you want to do, you can do it. If you just focus on it and go for it, literally go for it. Dream big.” Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.



