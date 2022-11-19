Entertainment
She said Hollywood confronts Hollywood
For the record, this is a positive opinion. My complaints are just longer than my praises.
The Harvey Weinstein scandal break might be one of the most important pieces of investigative journalism in my life.
He revealed that seedy Hollywood underbelly that seemed like an open secret, but few realized the ugly reality. After that followed the #MeToo movement and for a while we felt like we were entering a new era when it came to these issues. Of course, things are still garbage and the world sucks, but this was a big step forward.
She Said tells the story of the two journalists, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who were the duo that wrote the New York Times article exposing it all. They wrote a book based on their experience in 2019, which now serves as the basis for the film adaptation.
Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play both reporters and they do a great job. They are two of the best working actresses in Hollywood and their dynamic works incredibly well.
For a story that’s basically “Are you going to record?” “Nope.” “No? Alright.” For the majority of the runtime, between the two actors and the script, it stays engaging for two hours, which is no easy task.
This film deserves praise. It’s definitely worth seeing and it’ll probably do well at next year’s Oscars, but I have a but and it’s a big but.
When this movie was announced, I felt a little uncomfortable about Hollywood recounting the Weinstein scandal when Hollywood is the very system that not only allowed it to operate for about 30 years, but which was also built on stories of abuse or otherwise generally shitty behavior.
Watching the movie, I always felt uneasy and it never went away.
I have thought about it for a long time since I saw the film and I think that in the end it is an important story to tell; it’s a definite positive for this movie to exist, but I can’t help but think there was a better way to put it.
There is a very self-satisfying nature to the film and it focuses almost entirely on Weinstein. There’s a line in the movie about how the system is the problem and that’s what needs to be attacked. I couldn’t agree more and that’s what I wanted to see more of.
The team behind the film said this is not a film about the #MeToo movement or the aftermath of the scandal, only about the journalists who worked tirelessly to expose it, but this is not is not the end of the story. The story is still not over. There are powerful people who abuse their power in every industry and they have powerful friends who help them hide it.
I watched this movie with a friend of mine who broke down in tears at the end of the movie and asked for a hug and held me close for a good few seconds. This moment is when I realized that these issues I have with the movie shouldn’t get in the way of telling this story. She Said has an incredibly powerful message and is still incredibly relevant. If that helps you or resonates with you, then who am I to tell you that I felt it was self-congratulation?
I would also recommend reading the book alongside the movie, which helped alleviate some of my issues.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/11/19/review-she-said-sees-hollywood-take-on-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- She said Hollywood confronts Hollywood
- Treatment stops opioids from entering the brain
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Step into the nostalgia with the Puma and Pokemon Sneaker collaboration
- Uganda to roll out trial vaccines as it tries to control Ebola outbreak
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- harris: Vice President Kamala Harris has a brief meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
- Manika Batra crashes in semifinal
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three states today and inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh airport
- White House – Kashmir Reader
- 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia | world News