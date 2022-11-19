She said Hollywood confronts Hollywood

For the record, this is a positive opinion. My complaints are just longer than my praises.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal break might be one of the most important pieces of investigative journalism in my life.

He revealed that seedy Hollywood underbelly that seemed like an open secret, but few realized the ugly reality. After that followed the #MeToo movement and for a while we felt like we were entering a new era when it came to these issues. Of course, things are still garbage and the world sucks, but this was a big step forward.

She Said tells the story of the two journalists, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who were the duo that wrote the New York Times article exposing it all. They wrote a book based on their experience in 2019, which now serves as the basis for the film adaptation.

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play both reporters and they do a great job. They are two of the best working actresses in Hollywood and their dynamic works incredibly well.

For a story that’s basically “Are you going to record?” “Nope.” “No? Alright.” For the majority of the runtime, between the two actors and the script, it stays engaging for two hours, which is no easy task.

This film deserves praise. It’s definitely worth seeing and it’ll probably do well at next year’s Oscars, but I have a but and it’s a big but.

When this movie was announced, I felt a little uncomfortable about Hollywood recounting the Weinstein scandal when Hollywood is the very system that not only allowed it to operate for about 30 years, but which was also built on stories of abuse or otherwise generally shitty behavior.

Watching the movie, I always felt uneasy and it never went away.

I have thought about it for a long time since I saw the film and I think that in the end it is an important story to tell; it’s a definite positive for this movie to exist, but I can’t help but think there was a better way to put it.

There is a very self-satisfying nature to the film and it focuses almost entirely on Weinstein. There’s a line in the movie about how the system is the problem and that’s what needs to be attacked. I couldn’t agree more and that’s what I wanted to see more of.

The team behind the film said this is not a film about the #MeToo movement or the aftermath of the scandal, only about the journalists who worked tirelessly to expose it, but this is not is not the end of the story. The story is still not over. There are powerful people who abuse their power in every industry and they have powerful friends who help them hide it.

I watched this movie with a friend of mine who broke down in tears at the end of the movie and asked for a hug and held me close for a good few seconds. This moment is when I realized that these issues I have with the movie shouldn’t get in the way of telling this story. She Said has an incredibly powerful message and is still incredibly relevant. If that helps you or resonates with you, then who am I to tell you that I felt it was self-congratulation?

I would also recommend reading the book alongside the movie, which helped alleviate some of my issues.