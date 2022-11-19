Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling and Kim Kardashian party at Baby2Baby





WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA. Glamour, altruism and cognitive dissonance were in the air. Some of America’s most privileged people, clad in dresses and tuxedos, wrapped in diamonds, sipped passion fruit margaritas topped with skinny jalapeo slices as they considered bidding on items like a skincare nine session facial, known as the beauty sandwich, with a value of $20,000, if you can get an appointment. It was last Saturday evening and the gala Baby2Babya national charity based in Los Angeles that provides children and families living in poverty with essentials such as diapers, formula, blankets and cribs, had just started at the Pacific Design Center, a playroom exhibition and design industry event space. Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, the CEOs of Baby2Baby, have hosted the event every year since 2012 (except 2020). It emerged as a smaller-scale West Coast version of the Robin Hood Foundation Gala, made famous for the Wall Street guys and celebrities who attend, the high-profile musical guests who perform and the millions of dollars collected for the cause. (At its May 2022 gala, Robin Hood raised $126 million to fight poverty in New York City.) While Robin Hood was founded in 1988 by male hedge fund moguls, Baby2Baby derives its money and social media savvy from its most ardent supporters, wealthy female entrepreneurs with numerous Instagram followers and sponsors. who like them (be tagged by).

As guests streamed into the dimly lit, greenery-decorated cocktail reception area, Ms. Weinstein and Ms. Patricof posed in various formations with guests, who numbered around 800. It’s work, said Ms. Weinstein, a former lawyer. Air kisses and dresses were just window dressing in a bid to raise $10 million, which would be 70% of the organization’s operating budget for the coming year.

women’s husbands Brian Weinsteina Hollywood executive, and Jamie Patrick, a film producer and a Democratic fundraiser provided backup, happy in the shadow of the photo lighting that bathed their wives. Ms. Patricof, 47, and Ms. Weinstein, 46, have run Baby2Baby since 2011. During the pandemic, when shortages of essentials like infant formula became national news, Baby2Baby was a go-to source for local, state, and local authorities. and federal. agencies seeking to provide supplies. Over the past year, the charity has helped provide 4.1 million bottles of formula milk amid supply shortages. The women and the organization also lobbied for the removal of the sales tax on diapers. Their efforts succeeded in California and Florida.

Ms. Alba, a close friend of Ms. Patricofs, has been involved in the association for years. Our husbands dragged us around when we were both pregnant, Ms Alba said. I thought, I’m not going to be friends with this girl who doesn’t even look pregnant. I was a house! But I loved him. She taught me how to be a cool mom. Mrs. Alba taught Mrs. Patricof to think like a tycoon, as she herself was building The Honest Company, her beauty and baby products company. Ms. Alba said she told Ms. Patricof that Baby2Baby should be the #1 diaper bank in Los Angeles, we should expand that. She was honored by Baby2Baby in 2012 at its first gala. Kelly is the best at networking, and Norah is incredibly organized and the advocate we all need to handle it all.

Ms. Alba then spotted a profusion of pink she wanted to join: Ms. Bryant and Ms. Weinstein, both in hot pink, posed for photos with Ms. Kardashian, in a hot pink dress with bows. Ms. Alba slid into frame. The gala provides a marketing opportunity for Baby2Baby to make its case to new supporters. For Alex Cooper, the host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, it was her first participation and she had come to learn. My listeners are often persuaded by me, and it’s important that I know what I’m talking about, she says. Robert Denningthe founder of sunglasses brand Westward Leaning, stood with a cocktail in hand, observing the scene with Charles Porch, the vice president of global partnerships for Instagram. Mr. Porch and his team work with influencers in entertainment, music, sports and more. This has the highest concentration of celebrities per capita of any party outside of Oscar night, Mr. Denning said. No one says no to Baby2Baby, Mr. Porch said. (They had come from New York to show their support.)

When Ms. Patricof and Ms. Weinstein first envisioned a gala in 2011, they knew they didn’t want a hotel-ballroom, chicken-dinner affair. Each year they turn to Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, famed among Los Angeles restaurateurs for the Jon and Vinnys restaurants, to choose a handful of chefs to cook signature dishes. This year, that included black chicken tamales, pulled pork sliders, and goat cheese focaccia pizza.

Evan Funke, chef and owner of mother wolf in Los Angeles, stood between two large pots of boiling water preparing his rigatoncini cacio e pepe. Every four minutes we start a new pot of pasta, he says. Side by side, we swing like a game of tennis to make 500 servings in 120 minutes. (Yes sir !) Women may have dominated the gala, but they were underrepresented near the catering stations. 2019 The Bachelor star Colton Underwood stood in a burnt orange suit and sneakers, waiting for a bite to eat. It was the second year that he participated in the gala. The icing on the cake is that you can catch up with people you otherwise only see quickly on the mats, he said.

Max Greenfield, a star of the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood and Foxs New Girl, held court in a tuxedo, no tie. Why does it support Baby2Baby? They do it really well, he says. What does he eat ? Much better question, he said. I always go Kogireferring to Korean short rib tacos. As guests sat at their tables with their small plates of food, actress and writer Mindy Kaling appeared on stage with teleprompters in front of a huge Baby2Baby screen. She introduced herself as the MC and said that if last year the MC, James Corden, had been able to attend, he would surely have thanked the guests, in addition to some notes on the food preparation. It made a lot of laughs. She continued: There are more crazy rich here than in a season of White Lotus. My favorite thing about this event was the juxtaposition between the incredible work this organization does and the fact that they were all really classy LA people. For example, if everyone here gave half of what they spent on glamor tonight, it would really make a difference. It drew fewer laughs. Ms. Patricof and Ms. Weinstein took the stage and highlighted the achievements of Baby2Baby. During the formula shortage, the charity negotiated with small manufacturers and international companies, with whom it had relationships, to help provide formula to babies in small towns, from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh.

Then Mrs. Kaling and Zooey Deschanel started asking for donations. We saw you in Cannes; we saw you in Venice, Mrs. Kaling said. We know you are well.

Can anyone here donate a million dollars? asked Ms. Deschanel. Nobody answered. How about $500,000? We have one! Mrs. Kaling said. Mikey and Micha Hess. (Mr. Hess is the grandson of Leon Hess, founder of Hess Oil and Chemical Corporation and former owner of the New York Jets. Mrs. Hess is also known as Micha Nonoothe fashion designer.) OK, we just learned that an anonymous donor is pledging $250,000, Ms. Kaling said. You don’t even want to be recognized? said Madame Deschanel. It’s very un-Hollywood. They continued as guests offered $100,000 and $50,000. At the end of the auction, Ms. Kardashian and her Skims co-founders Emma Grede and Jens Grede donated $1 million, bringing the night’s total to over $10 million. Tyler Perry, who had just donated $500,000, presented Ms. Kardashian with the Baby2Babys Giving Tree award to recognize her commitment to the organization. A video tribute to Mrs. Kardashian has been released, with personal congratulations from Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hillary Clinton. Ms. Kardashian gave a speech. You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of subscribers to make a difference, she said. (But it helps.)

The festivities ended when Sean Combs, who currently goes by the name Didi, took the stage and performed songs including Its All About the Benjamins. Hundreds of well-toned arms pumped through the air. This is when one of the most important activities of the evening begins: uploading the photos to instagram.

