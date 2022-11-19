Expresso Bollywood Highlights of the week

You are listening to Expresso Entertainment’s update. Here are the best Bollywood stories of the week, brought to you by The Indian Express. “We start today’s newsletter with news from actor Ranveer Singh who has wrapped filming his film Cirkus. He took to Instagram and shared a photo with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Varun Sharma In the photo, the cast and crew are relaxing on the grass and laughing.

Ranveer captioned his photo, Shooting complete, promotion planning begins! The Mass-ter plans of the filmmaker Mass-ter!!! Buahahahaha!

Varun Sharma commented on the post saying: Full power.

Cirkus, which is said to be a remake of Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors, is set to hit theaters on December 23.

“

“Meanwhile, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet. But during Koffee’s fourth season with Karan, she was called plastic by Emraan Hashmi. Her comment would have had ripple effects on his career, and Emraan went out of his way to apologize in later interviews.

He told Hindustan Times in 2014, I didn’t think so. I am a big fan of Aishwarya. This is the format of the show. I can’t say things and not win the basket. has always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big fuss about it, so what, people make a big mess of it all the time.

“

Moving on, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of photos from the sets of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta on Wednesday. titled, Dover Diaries United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood In the photos, Kareena could be seen smiling and making faces on sets with her other co-actors and director Hansal Mehta.

Shortly after the Heroine actor shared the post, fans flooded the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Actor Alia Bhatt commented, I love these looks.

“

In other news, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has kicked off filming for the movie Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Marflix Productions, which is funding Fighter, has shared a photo of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand on his Instagram handle photo caption read, And it begins.#FIGHTER.

In the photo, Hrithik and Siddharth pose in front of a plane.

Earlier, during an IFFI 2021 interaction, Siddharth Anand spoke about working with Hrithik Roshan and said: There’s nothing more a director can ask of an actor that Hrithik can’t give you. film the war.

Fighter will be released on January 25, 2024.

“

“Three films by Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh will be screened in retrospectives at the upcoming International Indian Film Festival (IFFI), which will also congratulate Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura with Lifetime Achievement Honor. his career.

Teesri Manzil, Do Badan and Kati Patang are the three favorites of his films suggested by Asha Parekh herself, National Film Development Corporation of India chief executive Ravinder Bhakar said on Monday. He is also the director of the National Film Archive of India.

To mark Manipur’s 50 years in cinema, five Manipuri films will also be screened.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has announced the new release date for his movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. next year.

The note said, After 7 years, it’s time for me to go back to the movies. I had the absolute honor of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The family nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates hearts and a story that delves deep into the roots of our family traditions. We were overwhelmed and excited to finally announce Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on April 28, 2023.”

Moving on, Shweta Bachchan recently spoke about the stigma surrounding menopause and how women are not guided enough through their experience in India. She expressed her feelings about it in the latest episode of the podcast from his daughter Navya Naveli Nandas What the Hell Navya, on whom they were always joined by his mother Jaya Bachchan.

Shweta told Navya that although she and her brother Agastya joked about her mood swings, it wasn’t funny for her. My kids tell me if I’m in a bad mood and I yell at them, they’ll be like, Oh, Mom is going through menopause today. It is not fair. For you it’s a joke, but think about it for me, everything is bad.”

“During his two-decade career in film, actor Abhishek Bachchan has tried to immerse himself in various genres and mediums of work. Recently, he talked about his journey, one of his first films, Drona.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, the actor revealed that Drona, who was a flop at the time and failed to impress audiences and critics in general, was beloved by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

He said: “”I remember Shah Rukh writing me the sweetest letter, the same evening he came home and wrote me a letter about how much he enjoyed the movie. Because he loves visual effects, and I think he was conceptualizing Ra at that time. One I think. He said we had to start pushing the limits”””

“Lately,

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his upcoming feature An Action Hero is different from his core social comedy genre and he hopes audiences will accept him in this new space. Presented as a skilled actor with an offbeat satirical sense of humor, the film follows the journey of an artist in front of and behind the lens. Khurrana plays Manav, an action hero, running for his life as Bhura Solanki, played by Jaideep Ahlawat who wants to avenge his brother’s mysterious death.

The next film is set to release on December 2, 2022.

“

“You were listening to The Indian Express’ Expresso Entertainment Update. Ask your digital assistant to read the latest entertainment news from The Indian Express at

stay up to date with the most accurate and reliable updates in the entertainment world.”